‘The Voice’ Season 30 Live Recap & Spoilers: Top 13, Part 1 (11/09/26)

The Live Shows are officially here. And yep, “The Voice” Season 30 competition is getting even more intense! But before the Top 13 can take the stage, there’s one more spot to fill. But before any of that happens, host Carson Daly needs to reveal which Artist earned enough votes from America to claim the 13th and final place in these Live Shows.

Honestly, the timing couldn’t be better because the Season 30 Artists are also kicking off “Y2K Night.” Two of the four Teams will take the stage tonight, performing popular hits from the late ’90s and early 2000s. And this season, viewers get more say in the competition, with the audience helping decide which Artists move forward.

Let’s be real, there’s plenty of nostalgia coming, but the stakes are higher than ever. It seems like every performance could make a difference as the Top 13 race toward the Season 30 finale.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

‘The Voice’ Season 30: How to Vote Tonight

Fans can support their favorite Artists through TikTok or SMS during the Live Shows. Voting is available across all U.S. time zones, opening at 9:00pm ET (a.k.a. the start of the show) and remaining open until around five minutes after the episode’s final performance.

TikTok Voting

Visit The Voice’s official TikTok account. Find the official pinned voting post and comment with the correctly spelled name of the Artist you want to support. Your TikTok account must be public and registered in the United States or one of its territories for your vote to count.



SMS Text Voting

Text the name of your favorite Artist to 22854 . You must be at least 18 years old and use a U.S. wireless service provider that participates in the voting program. Standard message and data rates may apply.

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Keep reading for live updates, performance details, and results as the Top 13 take the stage during “The Voice” Season 30.