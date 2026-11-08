Knicks Locker Room Gets a Taylor Swift Twist Amid ‘Fake’ Fan Controversy: Report

The New York Knicks have nothing but love for Taylor Swift, and they’re making their feelings known loud and clear from the locker room.

The move comes amid the controversy surrounding point guard Tyler Kolek’s recent remarks about the former “The Voice” mentor.

In a series of posts on X, The Athletic senior NBA writer Fred Katz revealed that the defending NBA champions turned their postgame celebration into a full-blown Taylor Swift listening party.

Knicks Blast Taylor Swift Songs in Locker Room

Katz, who was reporting from inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Sunday, November 8, tweeted that the Knicks were playing Swift’s hit songs in the locker room.

“The Knicks are BLASTING the song ‘Shake It Off’ in the locker room,” Katz shared on X shortly after the game.

Minutes later, he shared another update, revealing that the team had moved on to another Swift hit.

“They are now blasting ‘You Belong With Me.’ Entire Taylor Swift playlist for postgame,” Katz wrote.

Getty Taylor Swift

Fans were quick to react to Knicks’ latest move, with some joking that the team was deliberately trolling Kolek.

“How’s Tyler Kolek taking it, @FredKatz?” one fan asked.

“They’re trolling Kole’s and I’m LOVING IT,” another chimed in.

“Sounds like they’re trying to teach the benchwarmer a lesson,” someone wrote.

“As they should. After their own player said, they have to win the trust of the queen again,” a fan commented.

“Nothing bonds a group of professional athletes quite like Taylor Swift,” another joked.

New York Knicks’ Official Statement

Following the controversy, a Knicks spokesperson defends Swift, pointing out the singer’s longstanding connection to the organization.

“Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization,” the spokesperson said, according to PEOPLE.

During a November 6 appearance on “NBA 2K League,”, Kolek and fellow Knicks guard Deuce McBride took part in a Q&A that included a question about who they considered the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.”

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative, ’cause, like, they just want to be seen at the game,” Kolek said in a video shared on Instagram. “They’re not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift? I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games”

McBride went on to say that other celebrities who regularly attend Knicks games are more “solid” fans.

“Everybody else is usually solid, like, you know, like Ben Stiller, Tracy [Morgan],” he noted.

Kolek then admitted that his response could draw backlash from Swift’s loyal fan base.

“I’m going to get some hate from the Swifties,” Kolek said. “I guess she’s got a lot going on so she can’t come all the time, but… it’s a little performative.”

Swift has yet to address Kolek’s “fake” fan remarks.