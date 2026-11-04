Former ‘Voice’ Judge Niall Horan Concert-Goers Issued Warnings Ahead of Show

Fans heading to see Niall Horan in Dublin next week may want to rethink their travel plans.

The Irish Sun reported that the former One Direction star‘s four concerts at 3Arena will go ahead as scheduled, but major road closures and public transport restrictions could make it difficult to reach the venue, particularly for fans attending the final two shows.

Niall, 33, is set to perform on Monday, November 9, Tuesday, November 10, Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13, as part of his “Dinner Party Live On Tour.”

According to RTÉ, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. each evening, with performances scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Niall Horan’s Dublin Concerts Face Major Travel Disruptions

Getty Niall Horan attends TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.

The restrictions are being introduced as Dublin prepares to host two major European political meetings near the concert venue.

According to the official press release, the European Political Community summit will take place on Thursday, November 12, followed by an informal gathering of European Union leaders on Friday, November 13.

Both meetings will be held at the Convention Center Dublin, close to 3Arena.

Although the concert venue is outside the designated security zone, fans can expect significant disruption to surrounding roads, buses and tram services.

Authorities have urged concertgoers to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.

Luas Services Restricted for Niall Horan’s November 12 and 13 Shows

Fans planning to use Dublin’s Luas tram network should pay particular attention to the changes.

Services will operate normally for the Tuesday, November 10, concert.

However, on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13, Red Line trams will run only as far as Connolly, RTÉ reported.

That means passengers will not be able to take a tram directly to The Point stop beside 3Arena before either concert.

Instead, fans must walk from Connolly to the venue using designated pedestrian routes. Transport for Ireland has confirmed that a limited number of special tram services will run from The Point after the concerts, according to Hot Press.

The Luas Green Line will continue operating normally.

Road Closures and Bus Diversions Around Dublin’s 3Arena

Concertgoers traveling by car or bus will also need to make adjustments.

The Irish Times reported that the east-west vehicle traffic along North Wall Quay will be restricted from Tuesday, November 10, through Friday, November 13.

Drivers can still reach 3Arena using Seville Place, Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and the Tom Clarke Bridge.

Pedestrian access along North Wall Quay will also be restricted on November 12 and 13.

Fans will be directed toward alternative walking routes through Amiens Street, Seville Place, Spencer Dock Bridge, Sheriff Street Upper and North Wall Avenue.

Several bus routes serving Dublin’s north quays and city center will also face diversions.

Niall Horan’s Dublin Shows Will Go Ahead as Scheduled

Despite the disruption, all four concerts remain scheduled.

Billboard reported that the performances are part of Niall’s international tour supporting his fourth studio album, “Dinner Party,” which reached No. 1 on the Irish charts.

The singer previously described the record as “a thank you to the past and a hello to the present.”

For fans attending the Dublin shows, the biggest concern will be getting to and from 3Arena without unnecessary delays.

Concertgoers are encouraged to check the latest updates from Transport for Ireland and Luas before traveling, particularly if they plan to attend the Thursday or Friday performances.