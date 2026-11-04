Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Menu Leaves Some Guests Unhappy: Report

Some of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guests were reportedly less than impressed with the menu served at their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.

A special report published by the Daily Mail on Friday, October 30, the former “The Voice” mentor, 36, and the NFL star, 37, had a designated dining area known as the “supper club” section. Located in the garden pavilion, the area was intended for guests whose names were not listed at the tables beside the dance floor.

Sources told the outlet that the separate dining space allowed those guests to enjoy their meals away from the main seating area.

What’s In Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Menu?

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The Daily Mail also reported that Swift and Kelce’s wedding menu features lobster flown in from Maine.

However, guests reportedly faced long lines at the buffet stations as they waited to get their food, according to the insider.

For guests still hungry after dinner, Swift and Kelce reportedly ordered more than 100 pizzas from Mama’s TOO!, including its house pies topped with mozzarella and Angry Nonna pies featuring hot soppressata and hot honey.

However, not everyone’s impressed with Swift and Kelce’s menu despite the “limitless budget,” per the outlet.

Some guests reportedly complained about the food, while others described the fake plastic trees as “ghastly and tacky.” There were also grumbles that the party had run out of champagne.

It is worth noting, though, that these claims have not been confirmed, so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Guests Arrangement

The special report also revealed that guests began arriving at Madison Square Garden as early as 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2026.

According to the outlet, the closer guests were to Swift and Kelce, the later their assigned arrival times.

For example, supermodel Cara Delevingne reportedly had a 2:30 p.m. arrival time, suggesting she was among the earlier arrivals.

Meanwhile, Swift’s high school best friend, Abigail Anderson, reportedly had a much later 4:30 p.m. arrival time, further highlighting her close bond with the pop superstar.

The Daily Mail also reported that hundreds of seats were arranged in a semicircle around the podium, with Swift and Kelce’s closest friends and family occupying the front rows.

Other guests were reportedly seated farther back, with some having to fill the rows extending toward the rear of the massive venue.

Those outside the couple’s inner circle also faced a lengthy wait before the ceremony was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. With phones reportedly banned, some guests were left wondering how they would pass the time, according to the outlet.