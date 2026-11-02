Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight? NBC Confirms Schedule Shake-Up Ahead of Biggest Elimination Yet

“The Voice” is airing an all-new episode on Monday, November 2, but fans will need to tune in at a different time as NBC makes a schedule change for season 30.

The singing competition moves to 9 p.m. ET beginning November 2, an hour later than its previous time slot. The change will remain in place through the season finale on December 14.

The new schedule coincides with the introduction of Cut Week, a new round that follows the Blind Auditions and Battles.

According to NBC, Cut Week will feature the biggest elimination in the show’s history before the remaining contestants advance to the live performances.

The November 2 episode will run for two hours, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with streaming available the following day on Peacock.

Why NBC Is Changing ‘The Voice’ Schedule for Season 30

Play

NBC is moving “The Voice” to accommodate two comedy series joining its Monday night lineup.

“St. Denis Medical” will air at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” at 8:30 p.m. ET.

“The Voice” will follow both shows at 9 p.m. ET for the remainder of its 30th season.

After the two-hour Cut Week episode on November 2, the competition will return to one-hour episodes when the live shows begin November 9.

NBC has confirmed the following schedule:

November 2: Cut Week, 9–11 p.m. ET

November 9: Live Shows, 9–10 p.m. ET

November 16: Live Shows, 9–10 p.m. ET

November 23: Live Shows, 9–10 p.m. ET

November 30: Live Shows, 9–10 p.m. ET

December 7: Live Shows, 9–10 p.m. ET

December 14: Live Finale and Results, 9–11 p.m. ET

New episodes will continue streaming on Peacock every Tuesday.

‘The Voice’ Introduces Cut Week Before Season 30 Live Shows

Play

Season 30 features coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

With the Blind Auditions and Battles completed, the remaining contestants must survive Cut Week to earn a place in the live shows.

NBC has described the new round as featuring the largest elimination in the competition’s history.

The live shows begin November 9, when viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestants.

Fan voting will help determine which artists advance through the remaining rounds before NBC crowns the season 30 winner on December 14.

The schedule change comes after several difficult decisions during the Battles, including one involving Clarkson and two of her contestants.

Kelly Clarkson’s Battle Decision Sparks Reactions From ‘The Voice’ Fans

Play

During a recent Battle, Clarkson paired Brooklyn Marie against Kavi Nyx to perform David Guetta’s “Titanium.”

Clarkson ultimately selected Marie to advance, eliminating Nyx.

The decision prompted reactions from fans who believed Nyx deserved to continue.

“That was so sweet. Both are very talented. Kavi won it for me – she’s a pop star,” one viewer commented.

Another fan expressed disappointment over the elimination.

“Kavi is so different. She has a beautiful voice and it’s a shame she isn’t progressing on the anymore,” the viewer wrote.

Other viewers called Clarkson’s decision “bonkers.”

Clarkson has extensive experience with televised singing competitions. She won the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002 and has coached multiple winning contestants during her time on “The Voice.”

The singer returns alongside Levine, Latifah and Green for the final rounds of season 30.

Viewers can watch the next episode of “The Voice” on NBC on November 2 at 9 p.m. ET, with the episode available on Peacock beginning November 3.