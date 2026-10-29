‘The Voice’ Coaches Earn Jaw-Dropping Millions Per Season, but 1 Star’s Salary Tops Them All

“The Voice” has featured some of music’s biggest names since premiering on NBC in 2011, and several coaches have reportedly earned more than $10 million per season.

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are among the stars who have commanded multimillion-dollar salaries for their appearances on the singing competition.

While NBC does not publicly disclose every coach’s contract, reports have placed salaries anywhere from $2 million to $25 million per season.

Grande reportedly received the biggest paycheck of any coach in the show’s history, while longtime stars Shelton and Levine also earned millions during their years on the series.

Here’s how much some of the biggest names on “The Voice” have reportedly made.

Ariana Grande Reportedly Earned Up to $25 Million for One Season of ‘The Voice’

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Ariana Grande joined “The Voice” for season 21 in 2021, replacing Nick Jonas.

According to OK! Magazine, Grande earned between $20 million and $25 million for her single season on the show, making her the highest-paid coach in its history based on reported figures.

The singer announced her addition to the coaching panel in March 2021.

“Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson], [John Legend], [and Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of [The Voice] ! 🤍 [Nick Jonas], we will miss you,” Grande wrote on Instagram.

Grande competed against Clarkson, Legend and Shelton during her only season as a coach.

Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Reportedly Made Up to $15 Million Per Season

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Kelly Clarkson joined “The Voice” in season 14 after winning the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002.

Clarkson signed a contract worth about $15 million per season when she joined.

She went on to win three seasons as a coach and returned for seasons 29 and 30. Her current salary has not been publicly confirmed.

Adam Levine, one of the show’s original coaches, reportedly earned approximately $13 million per season after signing a new contract in 2016.

However, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Maroon 5 frontman’s salary had climbed to around $14 million per season by the time he left in 2019.

Levine returned for season 27 and later joined the coaching panels for seasons 29 and 30.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reportedly Earned $13 Million Each

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Blake Shelton served as a coach for 23 consecutive seasons, making him the show’s longest-serving coach.

The Wrap reported that Shelton signed a $13 million-per-season deal in 2016.

Gwen Stefani first joined the series in season 7 and returned for several additional seasons.

According to CinemaBlend, Stefani initially earned approximately $10 million per season before receiving a reported $3 million raise in season 12.

The raise reportedly came after Stefani and Shelton agreed to feature more of their relationship on the show.

The couple married in July 2021.

Christina Aguilera Was Reportedly Paid $17 Million Before Taking a Pay Cut

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Christina Aguilera was one of the original four coaches when “The Voice” premiered.

She reportedly earned $17 million for season 3, according to The Wrap, putting her ahead of several other original coaches at the time.

When Aguilera returned for season 5, her reported salary dropped to $12.5 million.

Another original coach, CeeLo Green, reportedly started at $2 million per season.

Money Nation reported that Green’s salary eventually increased to $6.5 million before he left the show after season 5.

John Legend, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé Also Earned Millions

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John Legend joined “The Voice” in season 16 and has returned for multiple seasons.

OK! Magazine reported that Legend earned approximately $13 million per season.

Reba McEntire, who coached during seasons 24 through 26 and season 28, also reportedly earned around $13 million, although NBC has not confirmed her salary.

Michael Bublé joined the show in season 26 and remained through season 28. His reported salary is estimated at about $13 million per season, but the figure has not been verified.

Bublé previously said he turned down opportunities to join the show about 15 times.

“We are not judges,” Bublé told Entertainment Weekly in September 2024. “Who are we to judge? We are coaches and we hope that we can bring our experience and the love we have for music and the passion into making them better artists and helping them in this journey.”

How Much Do Other ‘The Voice’ Coaches Make?

Several other coaches have reportedly earned between $8 million and $13 million per season, although many of those figures remain estimates.

Niall Horan $8 million

Snoop Dogg $8 million–$13 million

Kelsea Ballerini $13 million

Queen Latifah $8 million–$13 million

Riley Green $8 million–$13 million

Queen Latifah and Riley Green joined the coaching panel for season 30. Their contracts have not been publicly disclosed, although estimates place their potential earnings in the same $8 million to $13 million range.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Mondays on NBC.