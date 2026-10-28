Riley Green Says His Future Girlfriend Must Win Over 2 Important Figures in His Life

“The Voice” season 30 judge star Riley Green is opening up about what he’s looking for in a girlfriend after years of dating rumors involving several women in the music industry.

The “Worst Way” singer, who is currently single, discussed his love life during a “Today” appearance while promoting the upcoming season of “The Voice.”

When asked whether he would prefer to date someone from Nashville or his home state of Alabama, Green admitted that location isn’t a deciding factor.

“I don’t know what I’m looking for, you know?” Green said. “I don’t care where they live at.”

However, the singer has two important requirements when choosing a potential partner.

Riley Green Says His Mom and Dog Must Approve His Next Girlfriend

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Green explained that his mother’s opinion matters in his relationships.

“Probably just somebody that I think my mom will like,” he said.

The country star also revealed that his dog, Carl, would help decide whether someone is a good match.

“If Carl and my mom like her — Carl’s my dog — …We should just line ’em up and have Carl see who he goes to,” Green joked.

Carl is an Australian cattle dog and corgi mix who regularly appears alongside Green on social media.

The dog has his own Instagram account and has appeared with the singer in advertising campaigns for Busch Light and Gildan Underwear.

Green’s comments about his future girlfriend come after several years of speculation about his romantic relationships.

Although the singer has rarely discussed specific relationships publicly, he has been linked to multiple women, including fellow country artists.

Megan Moroney Confirmed Riley Green Inspired Her Song ‘Who Hurt You?’

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One of Green’s most discussed rumored relationships involved country singer Megan Moroney.

The two sparked dating speculation in late 2024 and early 2025, including after they spent time in St. Barts.

A TikTok video also fueled rumors that Green and Moroney had been spotted together in Jacksonville, Alabama. However, the video did not clearly identify them.

Moroney initially avoided confirming a romantic relationship.

That changed in July 2026 when she spoke to Cosmopolitan about her album “Cloud 9.”

During the interview, Moroney confirmed that her song “Who Hurt You?” was about Green.

The song includes lyrics that reference Georgia and Alabama, the singers’ respective home states.

“I was blinded by the lies / And the manufactured smile / The devil went down to Georgia / Then he crossed the Bama line,” Moroney sings.

Although Moroney identified Green as the song’s inspiration, she did not provide a detailed timeline of their relationship.

Riley Green Previously Addressed Rumors About Ella Langley and Other Women

Green also faced dating speculation involving country singer Ella Langley after the two collaborated on music.

Their duets led some fans to believe they were romantically involved, but both artists denied being anything more than friends.

In 2024, Langley revealed that Green was one of the first musicians she met after moving to Nashville.

She also discussed their shared Alabama roots and their professional relationship.

Green was previously linked to Nashville artist manager Sophia Sansone, who attended the 2022 CMA Awards with him.

Neither publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

In late 2025, Sansone discussed a controlling relationship on a podcast. Some listeners speculated she was referring to Green, though she did not identify the man.

The singer also sparked rumors when he attended the November 2025 CMA Awards with social media influencer Bryana Ferringer.

The pair did not walk the red carpet together, but cameras showed them sitting next to each other during the ceremony.

Green subsequently addressed the speculation during an interview with “Backstage Country,” explaining that Ferringer was simply a friend.