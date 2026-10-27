Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Reignite Their Playful Feud With Brutal Jabs

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are trading insults again, and their latest exchange involves their competing bars in downtown Nashville.

The country music stars, who have spent years joking about each other’s careers, recently took their friendly rivalry to social media with videos filmed outside their respective establishments.

The former coach on “The Voice” owns Ole Red at 300 Broadway, while Bryan owns Luke’s 32 Bridge directly across the street. The two venues sit along Nashville’s popular Lower Broadway entertainment district.

Shelton started the feud by sharing an Instagram video from the rooftop of Ole Red, where he pointed out nearby businesses before taking a shot at Bryan’s bar.

Bryan responded with a sarcastic comment and later posted his own video mocking Shelton’s establishment.

Blake Shelton Calls Luke Bryan a ‘Loser’ While Showing Off Nashville Bar

Shelton filmed his video from Ole Red’s rooftop, explaining that he rarely gets to enjoy the view because he typically performs on the venue’s ground-level stage.

“The view is absolutely incredible,” Shelton said while looking out over downtown Nashville.

He then announced that he wanted to be a “team player” by highlighting other country artists’ bars in the area.

Shelton pointed out Jason Aldean’s establishment and Post Malone’s Posty’s before turning his attention to Luke’s 32 Bridge.

“Oh look, there’s Luke Bryan’s bar. That’s weird. There’s nobody there,” Shelton said with a laugh. “Ghost Town USA. What a loser.”

The singer also tagged Bryan in the caption, writing, “Hey @lukebryan where is everyone???”

Bryan responded directly in the comments, explaining the apparently empty rooftop.

“Clearly you’re so old you go to the bar at 10am,” Bryan wrote.

Luke Bryan Fires Back With ‘Food Poisoning’ Jab at Ole Red

Bryan didn’t stop there.

Shortly after, the “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” singer shared a video of himself driving past Ole Red.

As the camera captured Shelton’s bar and its sign, Bryan delivered another insult.

“Food poisoning, here we come,” Bryan said.

The exchange continued the singers’ yearslong habit of making jokes at each other’s expense, particularly when discussing their Nashville businesses.

Shelton has previously joked that fans wearing Bryan merchandise are not allowed inside Ole Red.

Their rivalry has also extended beyond the bars to their music and live performances.

Blake Shelton Previously Mocked Luke Bryan’s Songs During Concert

During his 2023 “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour,” Shelton made Bryan the subject of a joke while performing in Birmingham, Alabama.

Shelton told the audience that he had been experiencing throat problems and that his doctor recommended encouraging fans to sing along so he could rest his voice.

He used the opportunity to poke fun at Bryan’s music.

“I know what he’s talking about… ’cause I’ve been to Luke Bryan concerts many of times and people are singing every damn word to his songs, but his songs are stupid,” Shelton joked, according to TV Insider.

“So when the words go by, you’re not really thinkin’ about it is what I’m trying to say here, you’re just singing. You’re just like ‘oh yeah, we that rollercoaster.'”

Shelton then reportedly imitated Bryan’s dancing onstage.

Bryan has also used his concerts to mock Shelton.

During a Las Vegas performance at Resorts World, Bryan attempted to cover Shelton’s song “Home” but struggled to remember the lyrics.

“Well, that’s a Michael Bublé song that Blake stole,” Bryan joked, according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

After getting the words wrong, Bryan turned to the audience for help.

“I don’t know Blake’s (expletive); y’all sing it,” he said. “I don’t know two Blake Shelton songs… Oh, what’s a good Blake Shelton song? There isn’t one!”