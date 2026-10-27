Taylor Swift Makes History at 36, Delivers Moving Speech About Her Nashville Roots

Long before Taylor Swift filled stadiums worldwide, she was a teenager in Nashville learning to turn her experiences into songs. Two decades later, the city that helped launch her career has given her one of its highest honors.

The former “The Voice” mega mentor, 36, officially became the youngest person inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday, October 26.

As the mega popstar took the stage while accepting the honor, she thanked the people who believed in her long before she became a household name.

Taylor Swift Makes History at Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

The 14-time Grammy winner received the honor during the organization’s 56th annual gala at Music City Center in Nashville.

Country music star Brad Paisley, who toured with Taylor early in her career, introduced her at the ceremony, while Lainey Wilson performed a bluegrass rendition of “Love Story.”

In her acceptance speech, Taylor reflected on how Nashville shaped her career and gave her the confidence to explore different styles of music.

“And the only reason that I’ve been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville, and I never forget that for a single second,” she said, according to Billboard.

Taylor Swift Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her Early Mentors

The “Anti-Hero” singer also spoke about the songwriters who took her under their wing when she was starting out.

Taylor moved to Tennessee with her family in 2004 and, according to Vanity Fair, signed her first publishing deal at 14.

She spent her teenage years working alongside experienced Nashville writers, learning the craft that would eventually make her one of the world’s most successful musicians.

“One thing that I did learn is that songwriters, although they possess a superhuman ability to understand and interpret the human condition and like insane levels of empathy, they are just people too, and they are people who are in a lot of ways raised me and guided me through formative years,” she said.

Taylor Swift Celebrates 20 Years Since Her Debut Album

The recognition came just two days after the 20th anniversary of Taylor’s self-titled debut album, released Saturday, October 24, 2006, per Elle.

That record introduced listeners to songs including “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “Our Song.”

Since then, she has moved beyond her country beginnings, releasing successful pop albums and winning four Grammys for Album of the Year.

For Taylor, however, the recognition in Nashville meant something special.

“It’s not lost on me how crazy this is, and I will cherish it forever because Nashville is the place that honed and polished this thing about myself and the thing about my life that I am the most proud of and the most passionate about.”

Taylor Swift Earns Another Historic Songwriting Honor

Taylor joined Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp, Lee Thomas Miller, and the late J.I. Allison in the Nashville Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

In January, she also became the youngest woman inducted into the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, as People reported.

It has also been a milestone year for Swift personally.

The “Lovers’ singer tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in a star-studded wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.