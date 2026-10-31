Rita Ora Turns Heads With Dolly Parton Halloween Costume

Rita Ora is celebrating Halloween by channeling one of country music’s most recognizable stars.

The 35-year-old singer paid tribute to Dolly Parton at The Frankie Shop’s Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 30, putting her own spin on the legendary musician’s signature look.

Ora shared a glimpse of her costume on Instagram Stories, showing off a blonde beehive-style wig and dramatic blue eyeshadow inspired by Parton.

Ora Wows With Her Fun Parton-Inspired Look for Halloween

Rather than recreating one of Parton’s famously embellished, colorful outfits, Ora opted for a more understated ensemble.

She wore jeans that highlighted her toned midsection, paired with a cropped white shirt left open to reveal a colorful push-up bra.

The outfit gave the singer a chance to put her own fashionable twist on Parton’s unmistakable image while embracing the country icon’s signature blonde hair and glamorous makeup.

She also shared numerous TikTok videos of the fun Parton look.

Fans were quick to share their reactions, with many praising Ora’s costume and enthusiasm for the Halloween celebration.

“Yaaassss queen,” one fan wrote.

“YES RITA ORA YOU NAILED IT QUEEN,” another commented.

Others defended the singer against criticism of her choice, emphasizing that the costume was intended as a playful tribute.

“Why is she getting so much hate for just simply dressing up as someone she loves? I don’t get it. She’s not trying to BE HER. It’s Halloween!!” one person wrote.

“Love you for doing this for dolly,” another fan commented.

“Omg yeah I love you so much,” a separate admirer added.

Other commenters focused on Ora’s appearance, with one writing, “Rita is gorgeous.”

“Love it,” another person shared, while someone else exclaimed, “Dammmmmm girl you is HOT.”

“Perfect oh woow,” another fan added.

Ora Has Been on Numerous Seasons of Different Version of ‘The Voice’

Ora’s Dolly-inspired costume is a fitting choice for the singer, who has experience on several versions of “The Voice.” She served as a coach on the British competition’s fourth series in 2015 before joining the Australian edition as a coach from 2021 to 2023.

She also made a memorable appearance on “The Voice” of Germany in 2017, surprising the judges during a blind audition by pretending to be a contestant and performing her own hit song, “Your Song.”

Parton, meanwhile, has remained a beloved figure in country music for decades, known for her distinctive voice, songwriting and glamorous personal style. Her influence extends well beyond music, making her instantly recognizable to fans around the world.

Ora’s costume offered a playful nod to that enduring image, with the singer choosing a few signature details to make the look recognizable without reproducing one of Parton’s elaborate stage outfits.

While Halloween gives celebrities an opportunity to experiment with dramatic transformations, Ora’s tribute also sparked a conversation among fans about the difference between dressing up as a beloved star and trying to imitate them completely.

Judging by the enthusiastic comments, many of Ora’s followers were happy to see her celebrate Parton with a little Halloween flair.