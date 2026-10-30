Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guests’ Arrival & Seating Arranged Based on Closeness to Couple: Report

More details are emerging about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden.

A special report published by the Daily Mail on Friday, October 30, offered an insider’s look at the big day, including the unique way the former The Voice mentor, 36, and the NFL star, 37, reportedly arranged their wedding guests.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Guests Arranged Based on Closeness, Source Says

According to the outlet, guests began arriving at the iconic Madison Square Garden as early as 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Sources alleged that the closer guests were to Swift and Kelce, the later their scheduled arrival time. For instance, supermodel Cara Delevingne was reportedly assigned a 2:30 p.m. arrival time, placing her among the less prominent guests, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Swift’s high school best friend, Abigail Anderson, reportedly further solidified her status as the superstar’s ride-or-die with a 4:30 p.m. arrival time.

Cars reportedly passed behind black curtains before entering large white tents set up for the occasion. Inside, guests encountered hundreds of uniformed NYPD officers stationed at security checkpoints, where their devices were reportedly collected.

The couple’s no-phone rule is said to have left no room for exceptions. Smartwatches and Meta glasses were also prohibited, per the outlet. After presenting a unique QR code for entry, guests were reportedly given a final chance to send their messages before surrendering their devices for the ceremony.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guests Kill Time Before Actual Ceremony

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.

The Daily Mail also reported that hundreds of seats were arranged in a semicircle around the podium, with the couple’s closest friends and family seated up front.

Many of the guests were reportedly left to fill the seats that go all the way to the back of the vast venue.

Those outside Swift and Kelce’s inner circle also faced a long wait before the ceremony began at 5:30 p.m. With phones reportedly prohibited, some guests wondered how they would pass the time, according to the outlet.

Sources claimed that some were eager to grab a drink but had to wait until 4 p.m., when cocktails were scheduled to be served.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the digital jumbotrons and billboards outside MSG lit up with the words “JUST&T MARRIED!”

This week, the Daily Mail reported that Swift’s team allegedly told workers to “dispose” of all the decorations, leaving no trace of the elaborate setup.

“They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all,” a source told the outlet.

Swift’s team was reportedly concerned that anyone who got their hands on even the smallest piece of the decor might try to resell it or auction it off.

The source also claimed that fans who waited outside MSG late into the night received leftover desserts from the couple’s catering company.