Reba McEntire Beams Alongside Newborn Grandson in Sweet Halloween Family Photos

Reba McEntire is enjoying her newest family role as a grandmother, and her son has shared an adorable glimpse of the country legend spending time with her newborn grandson.

In photos shared on Instagram Stories by Reba’s family on Saturday, October 31, and reviewed by EntertainmentNow, the “I’m a Survivor” singer, 71, appeared in a series of family photos from Halloween weekend.

In an adorable series of photos, the country music legend can be seen holding baby Archie while posing alongside her son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife, Marissa Blackstock.

Her latest family photographs offer a sweet look at how the McEntire-Blackstock family is celebrating its newest addition.

The pictures come less than two weeks after the couple announced the arrival of their first child following a difficult journey to parenthood.

Reba McEntire Poses With Newborn Grandson in Halloween Photos

Shelby shared a photograph showing Reba cradling her grandson during an outdoor family outing. Reba wore an orange sweater, jeans, brown boots, and a baseball cap, smiling at the camera.

Shelby stood beside his mother, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans.

The baby wore a white outfit decorated with Halloween-themed prints, with a pumpkin emoji covering his face.

Another photograph, reposted by Marissa, showed the family enjoying a visit to a pumpkin patch, surrounded by autumn decorations and rows of pumpkins.

In that picture, Reba stood alongside Shelby and Marissa while holding little Archie.

The photographs captured a special family moment as the Grammy winner celebrated her first biological grandchild.

Earlier in the day, Reba also celebrated Halloween by sharing a series of throwback photographs on Instagram, revisiting some of her most memorable costumes over the years, including Cleopatra and a pirate.

Reba McEntire’s Son Shelby Blackstock Welcomed Baby Archie

Shelby, 36, and Marissa, 33, announced their son’s arrival on Wednesday, October 21, after spending the first few weeks privately enjoying life as new parents.

The couple named their baby Shelby Archer McEntire Blackstock, although they affectionately call him Archie.

The name carries special family significance, sharing both his father’s first name and his grandmother’s McEntire surname.

“After everything it took to get here, we finally get to call ourselves Mom and Dad,” the couple wrote in their announcement.

They also explained that they chose to spend the first weeks after their son’s arrival together before sharing the news publicly.

Shelby and Marissa Blackstock Opened Up About Their IVF Journey

The baby’s arrival was particularly meaningful for Shelby and Marissa, who had previously spoken about their struggles to start a family.

The couple, who married in February 2022, spent years trying to conceive and underwent fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization.

Marissa also experienced a pregnancy loss in December 2025.

After another round of IVF, the couple announced in April 2026 that they were expecting a baby boy.

Their pregnancy announcement featured photographs from Walt Disney World, where they had previously celebrated their wedding.

The family later marked the upcoming arrival with a music-themed baby shower, complete with references to Archie’s own “Welcome to the World” tour.

Why Reba McEntire’s Grandson’s Face Is Hidden in Photos

Although the family has shared glimpses of Archie, Shelby previously explained that he and Marissa intend to protect their son’s privacy.

In an Instagram Story shared Friday, October 23, the new father said they had decided not to show Archie’s face on social media for now.

Shelby explained that growing up with a famous mother shaped his views on raising a child in the public eye. That decision is reflected in the new Halloween photographs, where a pumpkin emoji conceals the newborn’s face.

Reba welcomed Shelby in 1990 with her former husband, Narvel Blackstock. She is currently engaged to actor Rex Linn and stars in NBC’s “Happy’s Place.”