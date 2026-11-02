Taylor Swift Reveals Her Quirky Habit Travis Kelce Has to ‘Put Up With’

Taylor Swift recently revealed a quirky habit that her husband, Travis Kelce, has learned to put up with.

During a special Q&A session with “Toy Story 5” director Andrew Stanton on Sunday, November 1, the 36-year-old former “The Voice” mentor opened up about her longtime friendship with best friend Abigail Anderson. She also explained how their bond mirrors the friendship between the film’s characters Bonnie and Blaze.

“I’d love to pile on to what Andrew was saying about finding someone who’s the same genre as weird and silly as you are and just why Bonnie and Blaze’s story resonated with me so much,” Swift shared, per a fan-shared video.

“When I moved to Nashville when I was 14, you know, you’re the new kid in school and you’re like, ‘Who should I be friends with? These girls are cool, these girls are cool, these are nice girls,” Swift recalled.

Taylor Swift Reveals Weird Habit With BFF That Travis Kelce Has to Put Up With

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Swift, who married Kelce, 37, on July 3, went on to reveal a quirky habit she and Anderson still share to this day.

“But there was one girl named Abigail — and she even has curly hair, too, like Blaze — and the two of us, all we wanted to do was talk in ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ voices,” Swift shared.

The “Opalite” singer continued, “And we still do this — and it’s something our husbands have to put up with.”

Swift even mimicked the husky voice of “Napoleon Dynamite’s” titular character, much to fans’ delight.

“And so it’s like, you know, when you find that person who just completely sees you for the strange, little genre that is you at your purest, that hit me so hard watching the film,” the singer added.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Photos Buzz

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Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce’s wedding photos continue to make headlines, with fans eagerly awaiting their official release.

However, a report published by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack on Wednesday, October 28, claimed fans may never see the couple’s wedding photos after a recent leak reportedly left them feeling betrayed.

Swift was reportedly furious over the leaked images, particularly since guests and staff had allegedly signed nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) ahead of the wedding.

“Taylor was furious because this was supposed to be a tightly controlled, private celebration,” the source told the outlet. “Everyone had been told to keep quiet, and the NDAs were there for a reason. She never expected those images to get out.”

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The report also suggested that while Swift and Kelce may have other reasons for keeping their wedding photos private, the recent leak has reportedly made it harder for them to control the narrative.

“When you go to extraordinary lengths to protect your privacy, a leak like this feels like a betrayal,” the source told the outlet. “It makes you question who you can trust and whether anything can truly remain private anymore.”

The insider continued, “Taylor understands that controlling the image is part of protecting the brand,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Sometimes, what you choose not to show the world becomes a bigger story than anything you reveal.”