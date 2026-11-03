Taylor Swift Weighs Drastic Move After Wedding Details Leak: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly considering hiring private investigators after details of her wedding to Travis Kelce surfaced online.

According to a report by Star published on Tuesday, November 3, the 36-year-old former “The Voice” mentor suspects someone at Madison Square Garden or on the production team may have leaked the material.

“She’s so on edge,” the source told the outlet. “The suspicion is that someone working at Madison Square Garden or on the production side shared the pictures, but Taylor wants to be certain so she’s asking questions of everyone. That’s making things uncomfortable — even for her friends.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Feeling ‘Betrayed’

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce reportedly required guests, staff, and others involved in their wedding to sign nondisclosure agreements and hand over their phones.

So when the Daily Mail published renderings of the couple’s alleged wedding decor, the Grammy winner and the 37-year-old NFL star were reportedly livid.

“Taylor really just wanted this one special day to belong to them,” a source told the Examiner. “While Travis keeps telling her the leak doesn’t change the wonderful time they had, it’s hard for her to shrug it off. She’s not ruling out bringing in private investigators if that’s what it takes to hunt down the culprit who sold them out.”

Will Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Release Wedding Photos?

Getty

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce are reportedly not planning on releasing their wedding photos for a good reason.

According to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack published on Wednesday, October 28, Swift feels like releasing the photos from her multi-million wedding to Kelce may appear out of touch.

“Taylor has spent years building a connection with ordinary fans, and she knows those pictures could change the conversation overnight,” a source reportedly told the outlet. ‘Instead of celebrating her marriage, people could be questioning her wealth, her spending and whether she still understands how the rest of America lives.”

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The source added, “Taylor was furious because this was supposed to be a tightly controlled, private celebration. Everyone had been told to keep quiet, and the NDAs were there for a reason. She never expected those images to get out.”

The outlet noted that while the couple may have various reasons for keeping their official wedding photos private, the recent leak could make it more difficult for them to control the story surrounding their big day.

“When you go to extraordinary lengths to protect your privacy, a leak like this feels like a betrayal,” the insider claimed. “It makes you question who you can trust and whether anything can truly remain private anymore.”