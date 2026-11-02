See How Adam Levine’s Family Spent Halloween

Adam Levine is giving fans a glimpse of his family’s Halloween celebration, and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, made sure to get into the holiday spirit.

The Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” coach shared a playful social media post featuring Prinsloo dressed as Waldo from the popular “Where’s Waldo?” book series.

All About the Fun Post

In the photo, the supermodel posed beside a tree while wearing the character’s recognizable outfit.

Levine kept the caption simple, adding only “#found” to the post.

The funny photo quickly caught the attention of fans, who shared their appreciation for Prinsloo’s festive look in the comments.

“That is sooooooooo goooood!” one person wrote.

“Beyond adorbs,” another added.

Although Levine only offered a small glimpse of the family’s Halloween, the post gave followers another look at the couple’s playful relationship.

Levine and Prinsloo have been together for more than a decade. The pair first connected after a mutual friend introduced them through email. Their early relationship developed through a series of messages before they eventually met in person.

The couple briefly split in 2013 after dating for several months but soon reconciled. Their relationship moved quickly after that, with an engagement and wedding taking place within the following year.

The Two Have Been Together for Years

Prinsloo previously opened up about their unexpected journey to marriage during a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit magazine.

“We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married,” she said. “It was a wild ride!”

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, in 2016. Their second daughter, Gio Grace, arrived two years later.

The couple expanded their family again in January 2023, when Prinsloo gave birth to their third child, a son. They kept details about their youngest child private for several months, with Prinsloo confirming they had welcomed a boy during a podcast appearance in November 2023.

Levine has also spoken about how becoming a father has influenced him personally. During a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the singer reflected on raising three children and explained that fatherhood has softened him in certain ways.

When asked whether being a parent had changed how he approaches coaching contestants on NBC’s “The Voice,” Levine said it had not changed his professional approach. However, he acknowledged that becoming a dad had affected other parts of his personality.

“I’ve softened a lot as a person in a lot of other ways,” he said.

Levine explained that he has always tried to treat people kindly and believes that being unnecessarily harsh is not an effective way to help others.

“I’ve always kind of tried to be nice. It’s never productive, and it drives me crazy sometimes on other shows when I see people the way they act. I’m not above any other person,” he explained.

“I give people my experiential knowledge. It’s scientifically proven that it’s counterproductive to be mean. There’s just no f—ing reason to act that way.”

While Levine’s latest Halloween post didn’t reveal every detail of the family’s celebration, Prinsloo’s Waldo costume gave fans a fun seasonal surprise. The simple “#found” caption was also a fitting touch for the recognizable character.