Adam Levine Teases Son’s Long Locks in Rare Family Photo

“The Voice” coach Adam Levine is spending some quality time with his family this week.

The singer married Namibian model Behati Prinsloo in 2014, and they went on to welcome three children together. They keep most information about their children private and have never even publicly revealed their son’s first name. However, a new family photo reveals the little boy has long blonde hair.

Adam Levine Enjoys Quality Time With His Family

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have built a beautiful family together. They are the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 9, and Gio Grace, 8. Their son is three, though they’ve never publicly shared his name. Many fans have applauded the move amid modern privacy concerns for children.

In a rare move, “The Voice” coach decided to share a family photo with his fans.

“#GANG,” the Maroon 5 singer captioned a new Instagram post.

In the photo, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo hold hands with the children on a family walk and are all photographed from the back.

Levine’s son can be spotted at the far left side of the photo. He grabs his mother’s hand as he pads along with the family. The three-year-old’s long blonde hair is done up in a tight bun. The light perfectly reflects on his hair, making it look golden. It’s clear he gets it from his mother, who also has golden locks in the sunlight.

In the comments, fans gushed over the sweet family.

“Love this gang so much ❤️” one Instagram follower wrote.

“My brother love to see this 🫶🏾💎” another added.

The Singer Loves Being a Father & Husband More Than Anything

Though music will always play an important role in Adam Levine’s life, he’s started to focus more on family as time goes on.

“I admit, I used to take more for granted. Not to suggest that I’ve ever lacked gratitude. I just think now I have so much more of it,” the 47-year-old shared in a recent Instagram post. “Looking out onto this massive crowd the other night at Hyde Park. A career long dream fulfilled, my gratitude was immeasurable and at times totally overwhelming almost to the point of tears. FAMILY, music, love. Thank you London for making this night one that the band and I will never forget!”

In the first clip, Levine is on stage. His wife lifts one of his daughters up to him so he can kiss her. Fans loved the sweet display of fatherly devotion.

“I don’t know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for and having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much,” Levine told PEOPLE in 2023.

Fans look forward to seeing more glimpses into Adam Levine’s family life, especially his son.

“The Voice” season 30 debuts on Monday, September 21, on ABC at 8 p.m.