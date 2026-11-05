‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Makes Big Career Announcement as NBC Expands His Role on ‘Today’

“The Voice” host Carson Daly is expanding his role at NBC after the network announced that he will become the new co-anchor of “Saturday Today.”

Daly, 53, will join co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman on the weekend morning program beginning Saturday, November 7.

The new position comes months after NBC announced that Keke Palmer would host “The Voice: Celebrity,” prompting questions about whether Daly planned to leave the singing competition after 30 seasons.

Daly previously addressed those concerns, confirming that he would continue hosting the original series.

His new weekend assignment will also allow him to remain part of the weekday “Today” team.

“I’m thrilled to add ‘Saturday Today’ to my weekday morning schedule,” Daly said in a statement announcing the move.

“My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead,” he joked.

“I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

NBC Announces Carson Daly’s New Role on ‘Saturday Today’

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Daly has worked with the “Today” franchise since 2013, when he joined the morning show as host of the Orange Room.

The position focused on social media and digital content, connecting viewers with conversations happening online.

He later became a regular contributor to the show’s entertainment coverage through his PopStart segment, which features celebrity interviews and news about music, television, sports and pop culture.

Libby Leist, executive vice president of Today and Lifestyle, praised Daly’s contributions to the network in a statement announcing his new position.

“Carson has been an integral part of the ‘Today’ family for the past 13 years, and we are thrilled that our viewers get to spend one more day of the week with him,” Leist said.

“Carson and Laura make a great team, and we can’t wait for this fresh new chapter of ‘Saturday Today,'” she added.

Daly will continue appearing on weekday editions of “Today” while taking on the additional Saturday responsibilities.

The appointment adds another hosting position to his television career, which began with his work at MTV.

Daly became a familiar face to music fans when he hosted “Total Request Live” from its official launch in 1998 until his departure in 2003.

He later hosted NBC’s late-night series “Last Call with Carson Daly,” which ran for 18 seasons before ending in 2019.

Carson Daly Addresses ‘The Voice’ Future After Keke Palmer Announcement

Daly’s new position follows NBC’s decision to expand “The Voice” franchise with a celebrity-focused spinoff.

In August, the network announced that Palmer would host “The Voice: Celebrity,” a new version of the competition featuring famous contestants rather than aspiring singers.

The announcement raised questions about Daly’s future with the original series, which he has hosted since its debut in 2011.

Daly responded to those questions in an Instagram post, explaining that the spinoff would have a different format and needed its own host.

“‘Celeb Voice’ is a fun, NEW IDEA that features some big differences like… FAMOUS PEOPLE singing for 3 coaches to see if they have what it takes,” Daly wrote.

“There’s lots of new twists & turns.”

He explained that the new format called for “a NEW amazing HOST!” and praised Palmer as “the triple threat queen” who was “PERFECT” for the position.

Daly will continue hosting and executive producing the original “The Voice” while also serving as an executive producer on the celebrity spinoff.

His first official appearance as co-anchor of “Saturday Today” is scheduled for November 7.

“Saturday Today” airs Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on NBC.