Should Kelly Clarkson Return to TV After Her Ended Talk Show Gets 5 Emmys?

Kelly Clarkson may have said goodbye to daytime television, but her latest awards haul is giving fans another reason to wonder whether she could eventually return.

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” picked up five trophies at the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards on Oct. 30, several months after its final episode aired in August. The wins included recognition for the program itself and Clarkson’s work behind the scenes, adding to the show’s impressive run.

The series won in four categories: outstanding daytime talk series, sound mixing and sound editing, art direction/set decoration/scenic design, and hairstyling and makeup. Clarkson also received an Emmy for producing the show.

However, the “Voice” judge did not take home the award for outstanding host of a talk series. She was nominated in the category, but the honor went to Sherri Shepherd for Sherri.

Clarkson was also absent from the ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, with representatives accepting multiple awards on the show’s behalf.

The Show Received Awards

The daytime talk series faced a competitive field in the outstanding daytime talk series category.

Clarkson’s latest win in the category marks another major achievement for a program that previously earned the honor in 2024.

Since debuting in September 2019, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” became known for its celebrity interviews, emotional conversations and musical performances. One of its most recognizable features was “Kellyoke,” in which Clarkson performed covers of popular songs.

The latest awards also arrive after an unusual public dispute involving the singer and a Brooklyn magic shop.

Clarkson’s Beef With an NYC Store

On Oct. 10, Clarkson criticized her experience at Art of Play on social media, alleging that an employee treated her as though she could not afford the store’s merchandise. She compared the interaction to a scene from Pretty Woman, in which Julia Roberts’ character is dismissed by boutique employees.

The store disputed her account, explaining that an animatronic bird named Molly was not available for purchase because it was a permanent fixture used in magic performances. Art of Play said an identical bird by Seattle artist Bliss Kolb was available for $15,000.

The shop later raised the listed price of the bird to $15 million.

Could Clarkson Return to TV

Clarkson announced in February that she was ending her talk show after seven years, explaining that she wanted to prioritize her family.

She made clear at the time that stepping away from the daily program did not mean leaving entertainment altogether.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time … you never know where I might show up next,” the singer-songwriter said in a February social media post.

Clarkson shares two children with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at age 48 following a three-year battle with cancer.

While her five Emmy wins celebrate the success of her daytime program, Clarkson has not announced plans to launch another talk show. For now, her comments leave the door open to other television appearances while she focuses on what comes next.