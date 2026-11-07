Beloved ‘Voice’ Coach Revealed He Thought He Was Going to Pass After Terrifying Hospitalization

Music legend and former “Voice UK” judge Tom Jones is opening up about a frightening health scare that left him fearing the worst, according to the New York Post.

The 86-year-old singer revealed that he was rushed to the hospital with pneumonia last week, but he has since made a triumphant return to the stage.

Jones shared the update with fans during his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Nov. 5. The performance had originally been scheduled for Oct. 26 but was postponed after the singer became ill.

Jones Opened Up About His Illness

While addressing the audience, Jones recalled how what initially seemed like the flu quickly turned into something much more serious.

“I thought this was it, you had a wonderful life Tommy but it’s over now,” he told the crowd.

The “It’s Not Unusual” singer explained that his condition worsened until he struggled to breathe.

“And then they had to get the paramedics in, and I was like I can’t breathe,” he recalled.

Jones was taken to UCLA Medical Center, where he spent two days in the intensive care unit. He remained in the hospital for a week as doctors treated his pneumonia.

“UCLA did a wonderful job, so I’m here,” he told the audience.

The singer also shared that his doctors eventually asked him what he wanted to do after his hospital stay. His answer made it clear that he was eager to return to performing.

After spending a week in the hospital, Jones said he told his medical team, “I have to get back on the stage, that’s where I belong.”

His fans responded enthusiastically as he reflected on his recovery and his return to live music.

The concert marked a special moment for Jones, who first performed at the Greek Theatre in 1969. Before launching into his first No. 1 hit, “It’s Not Unusual,” he looked back on the song’s importance to his career.

“This song really changed my life,” he said.

Jones ultimately performed for a sold-out crowd, delivering several of his best-known songs, including “Sex Bomb,” “She’s a Lady” and “Delilah.”

The health scare came after Jones had already completed 20 shows across the United States. He previously shared news of his illness in a social media post explaining why his Los Angeles concert needed to be rescheduled.

“I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu,” he wrote.

Jones Recently Left ‘The Voice’

Beyond his recent health battle, Jones has also been making headlines over his departure from “The Voice UK.” In September, the singer addressed the decision after it was announced that he would not return as a coach.

Jones made it clear that leaving the show was not his choice. He explained that ITV had informed him of the decision and cited financial difficulties involving insurance.

“To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience. ITV made this decision – obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently.”

He also criticized the explanation that the program needed a refresh, revealing that he had been offered a reduced role instead of continuing as a coach.

“So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

Despite the difficult few weeks, Jones’ return to the stage gave fans a welcome update on his recovery.