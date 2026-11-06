Adam Levine Reveals What He Really Thinks of Blake Shelton’s Replacement on ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine is taking another playful shot at his longtime friend and former “The Voice” rival Blake Shelton while discussing his experience working with new coach Riley Green.

The Maroon 5 frontman opened up about his relationships with his fellow coaches during a recent interview with Billboard.

Levine joins returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Queen Latifah and Green for season 30. Although he already knew Clarkson and Queen Latifah, he had never worked with Green before the country singer joined the show.

The two quickly became friends, and Levine couldn’t resist comparing Green to Shelton.

“Riley actually reminds me of a younger, funnier, better-looking Blake,” Levine joked. “If Blake was great in all of the other ways that he’s not, that’s Riley Green.”

Riley Green Reminds Adam Levine of His Former ‘The Voice’ Rival

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Levine told Billboard that he and Green immediately connected when they started working together.

“We got along kind of from the jump super well,” Levine said. “I love Queen and obviously I love Kelly. So it was just easy and fun.”

He also praised Green’s sense of humor.

“He makes me laugh, man,” Levine said. “That dude is funny.”

Levine and Shelton developed a close friendship during their years together on “The Voice.” Both joined the competition when it premiered in 2011, frequently teasing each other while competing to recruit contestants.

Levine appeared on the show’s first 16 seasons before leaving in 2019. He returned for season 27 and is back for season 30.

Shelton remained on the series through season 23, departing in 2023 after winning the competition nine times.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaches Bring Unexpected Chemistry

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Levine also praised the relationships he developed with Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Green.

“The chemistry between the four of us is insane,” he told Billboard. “You never know with those types of things what it’ll be.”

Despite their competitive personalities, Levine said the coaches maintained a positive working relationship.

“We were all really competitive, but in such a respectful way,” he explained. “I really respect the guys I’m working with. I love this foursome. It’s really great.”

That didn’t mean the competition was easy.

“We fought hard,” Levine said. “Like, you know, it gets your heart beating fast and you’re competing [at the end of the day]. There’s no doubt about that, but it’s all done with respect and love.”

Levine also reflected on his first season of “The Voice,” recalling how unfamiliar the competition format seemed in 2011.

“I remember day one we thought, ‘What are these big red goofy chairs and what are we supposed to do?'”

‘The Voice’ Introduces New Elimination Twist Ahead of Live Shows

Season 30 features a new competition format called Cut Week, which began November 2.

Each coach selects two contestants to advance directly to the Live Shows, while five additional singers compete for one remaining spot on each team.

Once the top 12 contestants are determined, viewers can vote through text messages and TikTok to send one additional artist into the Live Shows.

The new format puts Levine, Clarkson, Queen Latifah and Green in charge of making difficult elimination decisions before the competition enters its final rounds.

“The Voice” live shows begin Monday, November 9, on NBC.