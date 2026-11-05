Gwen Stefani Transforms Her Mansion With an Early Christmas Makeover

Gwen Stefani is already making room for Christmas! The singer gave fans a look at her holiday decorating on Instagram, showing how she transformed her home from a Halloween display into a festive winter wonderland.

Stefani Wasted No Time

On Nov. 3, Stefani shared a video documenting the seasonal switch at her mansion. The clip first showed her front yard and porch covered in Halloween decorations, including pumpkins, skeletons, cobwebs, and autumn flowers in shades of red and yellow.

But the spooky setup did not last long. After briefly covering the camera, Stefani revealed the Christmas decorations, giving viewers a look at the dramatic transformation.

The holiday display featured lush garlands wrapped around the outdoor space and illuminated with warm lights. Red ornaments added a festive touch, while a Christmas tree stood nearby with glossy wrapped presents arranged underneath.

Stefani also dressed for the occasion. The No Doubt singer wore a red tartan outfit featuring tailored, straight-leg pants and a matching blazer over a simple white T-shirt. She finished the look with a cross-pendant necklace.

Her signature blonde hair was styled in soft waves, while her makeup included shimmery eye makeup and a glossy lip.

“Christmas is calling !! gx,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans Had Thoughts on the Fun Decorations

Fans quickly filled the comments with reactions to the early holiday makeover. Some were ready to follow Stefani’s lead, while others joked about how quickly she had moved on from Halloween.

“This is very Gwen Stefani of Gwen Stefani!” One fan wrote.

Another added, “Let’s give a cheer for the elves.”

“If Gwen says it’s time, then IT’S TIME!!!” Someone else joked.

Not everyone was convinced that Christmas decorating should begin so early, however. Some viewers questioned the timing, with the holiday season still weeks away.

Others focused on Stefani’s appearance, with one fan asking, “Why she hasn’t aged since the 90s? Just wondering.”

Her outfit also caught the attention of commenters, adding another talking point to the festive reveal.

Stefani has given fans plenty of glimpses into her holiday celebrations over the years. Her latest post offered a look at how she marks the transition from Halloween to Christmas, with a full seasonal makeover at home.

The former “Voice” judge decorating video also arrived as fans began preparing for the holiday season themselves. While some may prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving to bring out the Christmas decorations, Stefani appears to be ready to celebrate already.

And judging by the response to her Instagram post, plenty of fans are happy to let the singer set the festive mood.

Stefani has always been a fan of Christmas. She even previously released an album filmed with classic songs back in 2017. It was titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

“I love the idea of being a part of the joy of Christmas,” Stefani told EW prior to the release. “And I love the idea of having a record that will be an annual thing. I really hope we hit on something that people want to hear every year. That would be the fantasy.”