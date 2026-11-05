‘The Voice’ Unveils Major Surprise Ahead of Season 30 Live Shows

“The Voice” is giving fans a closer look behind the scenes as Season 30 heads into its live rounds. NBC has announced a new TikTok Live companion show that will take viewers backstage for interviews with contestants and coaches, along with their post-performance reactions.

The weekly livestream will also feature celebrity guests and moments fans won’t see during the regular television broadcast.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday, November 5, that the exciting new series will be hosted by Josh “Bru” Brubaker, the popular radio personality and social media creator known as Bru on the Radio.

It will premiere Monday, November 9, alongside the first live performances of Season 30.

‘The Voice’ Announces First-Ever TikTok Live Companion Show

NBC THE VOICE — “Battles” Episode 3009 — Pictured: (l-r) Carson Daly, Adam Levine, Riley Green, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The outlet reports the companion show will stream every Monday for the rest of Season 30. Each broadcast will begin 20 minutes before the NBC episode and continue while the televised competition airs.

The livestream will feature interviews with contestants and coaches, giving fans a chance to see what happens backstage as the competition unfolds.

Celebrity co-hosts and special guests will also join the weekly broadcasts.

Unlike the main show, which focuses on performances and judges’ feedback, the TikTok series will offer viewers a closer look at the contestants’ experiences during live television.

Josh ‘Bru’ Brubaker Named Host of New ‘The Voice’ Show

NBC THE VOICE — “Cut Week” Episode 3011 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine — (Photo by: John Jay/NBC)

Brubaker, 30, is an Emmy-winning radio personality who has built a substantial following through his behind-the-scenes entertainment content.

He currently hosts “The Bru Show” on Audacy pop stations nationwide and has more than 5 million followers across social media platforms.

The opportunity is particularly meaningful because he grew up watching the NBC competition.

“I grew up watching The Voice, so getting to go from being a fan of the show to actually being part of it is one of those moments that feels almost too surreal to put into words. I am so honored and grateful for the opportunity to help bring its first-ever TikTok Live companion show to life. Music has always been such a huge part of my world, and I can’t wait to celebrate these incredible artists, connect with fans, and experience the magic of The Voice from a whole new perspective!” Bru said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

What Can Fans Expect From ‘The Voice’ TikTok Live Show?

The livestream will take viewers beyond the performances, with contestants’ reactions shortly after they leave the stage.

Fans can also expect conversations with the coaches, appearances from celebrity guests, and a closer look at the excitement surrounding the live rounds.

The new show is part of NBC’s partnership with TikTok, which has introduced several changes to how audiences experience Season 30.

The platform is also being used for viewer voting for the first time.

When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 30 TikTok Show Premiere?

NBC Ferryn Wright and Brinkley Wright on “The Voice” Season 30

The companion show debuts Monday, November 9, and will continue weekly through the Season 30 finale on Monday, December 14. Viewers can watch through the show’s official TikTok account, @nbcthevoice.

Season 30 features Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green as coaches.

The live competition will air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock, with viewers voting through TikTok or text messages.

With the new companion series, fans can follow the performances on television while getting a closer look at the artists preparing backstage.