Taylor Swift Fans Come to Her Defense After Knicks Star’s Dig

Fans of former “The Voice” mentor Taylor Swift are showing their support for the singer after New York Knicks player Tyler Kolek made a controversial comment about the singer.

On Friday, November 6, Kolek, 25, and his teammate, Deuce McBride, 26, answered some questions on “NBA 2K League,” including one about the “fakest celebrity Knicks fan.”

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative, ’cause, like, they just want to be seen at the game,” Kolek said in a video shared on Instagram. “They’re not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift? I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games”

New York Knicks Star Tyler Kolek Calls Taylor Swift ‘Fake’

McBride appeared to agree with Kolek, adding that Swift’s fans likely wouldn’t take kindly to the remark.

“I would agree,” McBride continued. “Swifties are not going to like that, actually.”

“I’m gonna get some hate from Swifties,” Kolek added.

McBride went on to say that other celebrities who regularly attend Knicks games are more “solid” fans.

“Everybody else is usually solid, like, you know, like Ben Stiller, Tracy [Morgan],” McBride noted.

Kolek chimed in, “I guess she’s got a lot going on, so she can’t come all the time.”

McBride joked that Kolek was trying to “save his [expletive],” before Kolek concluded that Swift’s appearance at a Knicks game was “a little performative.”

Fans Defend Taylor Swift

Getty Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Several Swift fans took to the comments to defend the singer, pointing out that she has been watching Knicks games for years.

One fan commented, “I’ve never heard of these players but Taylor’s been going to the Knicks games for over a decade-before they were even there.”

Someone wrote, “She was going to games before both of you were in the league lol.”

Another chimed in, “Earliest I’ve seen her at the games was when melo and stat were on the team.”

Someone joked, “Kolek is messing with forces he doesn’t understand …..best of luck bro.”

Swift was last spotted courtside at a Knicks game on June 10, 2026, alongside Mariska Hargitay and HAIM sisters, Este and Alana Haim.

At the time, Swift and her friends wore custom shirts, which Hargitay said were “pretty spectacular.”

“I was doing a play at the time, and I actually ran from my theater. Physically ran from the theater to the game, and we were sitting together, and I was wearing a black T-shirt,” the actress said during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, September 9. “And Taylor, being the prepared woman that she is, was like, ‘I got you.’ And basically handed it to me. I put it on, and that was the end of it.”