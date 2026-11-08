Wynonna Judd Gets Emotional Remembering Dolly Parton as She Shares Their Final Conversation

Wynonna Judd is still struggling to accept the loss of one of the most important people in her life. The country music star recently opened up about her close friendship with Dolly Parton, sharing memories of the late singer and recalling the last time they saw each other.

Judd Remembers Parton

“[I am] still in denial,” Judd, 62, admitted her dear friend’s death to The Guardian in a profile published Friday, Nov. 6. “It’s the end of an era.”

Parton died Aug. 25 at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Judd, who often referred to the music legend as her “aunt,” said Parton brought joy wherever she went.

“She was always the brightest light in the room,” the country star recalled. “She had such a joy about her and it was infectious — being with her was like being at Disney World, she was just so much fun.”

Judd also shared a touching memory of Parton showing up for her after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in 2022. Parton attended the funeral and memorial service, where she sang part of one of her most famous songs.

“She showed up for me at my mom’s funeral and memorial and sang a little of ‘I Will Always Love You,’” Wynonna said. “[Dolly] looked into my eyes and told me that she loved me and I told her I loved her, and that was the last time I saw her.”

The bond between the two country stars was also reflected in Judd’s work on television. She served as the mega mentor for Team Reba during Season 24 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2023, helping contestants prepare for the competition’s Knockout rounds.

The role brought her together with fellow country star Reba McEntire and gave her another opportunity to share her musical experience with rising performers.

Judd Previously Shared a Heartfelt Tribute

Following Parton’s death, Judd also shared a lengthy tribute on social media, explaining just how much her friend meant to her and so many others.

“To imagine a world without @dollyparton is almost unthinkable,” Wynonna, 62, began the post. “The mark she left on music, our culture, and the human spirit is greater than any of us could ever hope to leave behind.”

She went on to remember the support Parton offered after Naomi’s death.

“When Mom passed, Dolly showed up for me in a way I’ll never forget. That’s who she was—she showed up. She was family. She was a light in my life and in the lives of millions of people who may never have had the privilege of knowing her personally, but somehow felt like they did.”

Judd ended her message with a direct farewell to her longtime friend.

“There will never be another Dolly. I will miss my friend more than words can say. From one mountain woman to another, I will always love you,” Wynonna concluded.

Alongside the tribute, Judd shared several throwback photos of the women together. The images included Parton, Wynonna and Naomi holding matching quilts, laughing together and posing on a red carpet.

The memories offer a glimpse into a friendship that stretched beyond the music industry. For Judd, Parton was more than a country music icon. She was family, a mentor and a friend whose kindness left a lasting impression.