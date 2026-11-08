Christina Aguilera Revealed What Really Drove Her to Leave ‘The Voice’ After Six Seasons

Christina Aguilera spent six seasons coaching contestants on “The Voice,” but the singer eventually decided that the NBC competition was no longer the right fit for her.

Aguilera joined “The Voice” when it premiered in April 2011 alongside original coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and CeeLo Green. She remained involved through 2016, when she coached Alisan Porter to victory in season 10.

Despite that win, Aguilera left the show and later explained why she had no plans to return.

In a 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Beautiful” singer discussed the challenges she experienced while working on the competition and why she wanted to focus on her music again.

Christina Aguilera Said ‘The Voice’ Became an ‘Energy Sucker’

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Aguilera initially joined “The Voice” because she liked the concept of the blind auditions, which allowed singers to compete without judges seeing their appearance.

“The blind audition thing was very intriguing to me because it provided an opportunity for anybody to get on stage and be discovered, regardless of their look,” she explained.

However, her experience changed as the series continued.

Aguilera described the show as a “churning hamster wheel” and an “energy sucker.”

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one,” she said. “You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story. I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]. Especially as a female.”

The singer also said she struggled with restrictions on what she could wear and say while filming.

“You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

After filming, Aguilera said she often listened to music that helped her disconnect from the television environment.

“Coming home from set I would just take everything off — the makeup, all of it — and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode.”

Former Coach Said She Needed to Step Away From the NBC Competition

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Aguilera also discussed the work environment and how it affected her decision to leave.

She said she had felt “disconnected for a while and I wasn’t in the right head space either being in an environment that was just not good for me.”

The singer described witnessing behavior that made her uncomfortable.

“I also saw blatant things that I didn’t think were okay and that I’m sure no one would want to put up with in a work environment. It was important for me to step away.”

Family considerations also played a role in how long she remained with the series.

According to Us Weekly, Aguilera took time away from “The Voice” during seasons 6 and 7 to spend time with her family before returning for seasons 8 and 10.

She later acknowledged that the show’s schedule provided stability for her children, Max Liron and Summer Rain.

“It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner,” she said.

After her final season, Aguilera said she was “ready to move on.”

Christina Aguilera Reconnected With Pink During Her Time on ‘The Voice’

Although Aguilera had difficulties with the show, she also credited it with helping her reconnect with fellow singer Pink.

The two artists previously had a falling out after collaborating on the 2001 remake of “Lady Marmalade.”

When Pink appeared on “The Voice” in 2016, Aguilera was excited to see her.

“I was so excited — even she was like, ‘Why is she so excited to see me?'” Aguilera recalled.

“I was like, ‘Another female! There’s another vagina in the room! I’m so excited!'”