Former ‘Voice’ Ariana Grande Makes Surprise Appearance on Jimmy Fallon – Despite Having a Hiatus From Fame

Ariana Grande has surprised her fans by making an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the middle of her hiatus from the spotlight. The “Thank U, Next” singer stepped onto the set and sang a festive tune alongside two other stars. No one saw it coming!

What Happened??

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Ariana Grande is set to feature in the upcoming film “Focker-In-Law” – set to hit theaters on November 25 – alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, so when Jimmy Fallon started talking about the holidays it was the perfect queue for her to make an entrance.

Jimmy shared how New York City has started to look more wintry, before adding: “Finally, the Rockefeller tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center and it’s very exciting. The holidays are coming, the spirit’s here. It kind of makes me want to sing.”

Ariana, Ben and Robert then appeared and began singing “O’ Christmas Tree”, shocking and delighting the crowd as well as viewers watching from home. The trio stayed on afterwards to join Jimmy for a game of True Confessions, where they had to guest whether statements were true or false.

Ariana’s Hiatus

During the summer Ariana Grande’s team announced that she would be taking a step back from the limelight after she wraps up her Eternal Sunshine World Tour. This meant missing out of a planned West End role in Sunday In The Park with George, as well as other commitments.

A spokesperson told People back in August: “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.” The statement continued to explain that the entertainer was looking forward “to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

They added: ‘This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The Eternal Sunshine tour was Ariana’s fifth concert tour to date, and the first one she has performed in seven years. The tour consisted of 41 shows in total across North America and the UK and spanned almost four months to complete. The show’s final stop took place in London at The O2 Arena.

Ariana’s album of the same name came out in 2024 and featured popular tracks including “supernatural”, “the boy is mine”, “yes, and?”, “we can’t be friends”, and “i wish i hated you”.

One of the most iconic moments on the Eternal Sunshine tour was when Ariana sang the song “supernatural” and she was lifting up into the air ti disappear through a hole in the ceiling as if she floated upwards. The moment replicates her music video, but fans weren’t expecting to see it happening before their very eyes!

I wish Ariana Grande all the best on her hiatus as she continues to take some time for herself and I look forward to seeing what her Christmas movie has in store. Not long until it’s out now!

