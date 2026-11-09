Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? NBC Confirms Season 30 Schedule With Dolly Parton and Y2K Nights

“The Voice” is back with an all-new episode on Monday, November 9, as season 30 enters the live shows on NBC.

After weeks of Blind Auditions, Battles, and Cut Week, the remaining 13 contestants will compete for America’s votes as the competition moves closer to crowning its next winner.

Coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah have spent the season building their teams and deciding which artists advance. However, beginning November 9, viewers will determine who stays in the competition.

NBC has confirmed that season 30 has six episodes remaining, including a two-hour finale scheduled for Monday, December 14.

The network is also introducing a change to how viewers can watch the live performances this season.

NBC Confirms ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Schedule for the Final Six Episodes

“The Voice” will air new episodes every Monday at 9 p.m. ET through December 14.

The first five live episodes will run for one hour, while the season finale will be two hours long.

Here is the confirmed schedule for the remaining episodes:

November 9 Y2K Night Part 1 9 p.m.

November 16 Y2K Night Part 2 9 p.m.

November 23 Dolly Parton Night 9 p.m.

November 30 TikTok Night 9 p.m.

December 7 Semifinals 9 p.m.

December 14 Live Finale 9 p.m. (2 hours)

The first four weeks of live performances will feature themed episodes, beginning with a two-part celebration of music from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

During Y2K Night, contestants will perform hits from that era as they compete to remain in the competition.

On November 23, the remaining artists will honor Dolly Parton by performing some of her best-known songs. The country music legend died on August 25, 2026.

The November 30 episode will feature TikTok Night, with performances of songs that gained popularity or renewed attention through the social media platform.

The competition will then move into the semifinals on December 7 before the remaining finalists perform for the title the following week.

Who Is Left on ‘The Voice’ Season 30 as America Takes Control?

After Cut Week, 13 artists remain in the competition.

Levine, Clarkson, Green and Queen Latifah have completed the elimination rounds in which they determined which contestants would continue.

Team Queen Latifah: Mia Knight, BigCountry, and Lillie Kolich

Team Adam Levine: Lexi Stephens, Connor Closs, and Dakota Cohen

Team Riley Green: Cade Mower, Ferryn & Brinkley, and Joe Henley

Team Kelly Clarkson: Koumba Diallo, Anna McElroy, and Brianna Cameron

One final contestant will also competing to secure a spot via an America’s Vote wildcard

For the next six weeks, the coaches will no longer make the final decisions about who advances.

Instead, viewers will vote for their favorite singers during each live episode, with the results announced that same night.

NBC has confirmed that fans can cast votes through TikTok or SMS.

The voting window will open at 9 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 6 p.m. PT, and remain open until five minutes after the final performance of the episode.

That means contestants will learn whether they are advancing or leaving the competition before the broadcast concludes.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Introduces a First-Ever Change to Live Shows

NBC is making another change for season 30 by allowing viewers to watch the live performances simultaneously on NBC and Peacock.

For the first time in the show’s history, the live shows will simulcast on both platforms in all time zones.

The broadcasts will begin at 9 p.m. ET every Monday, allowing viewers across the country to watch the performances and participate in voting during the same window.

Previously, viewers in different time zones did not all receive the live broadcast at the same time.

The new format will remain in place throughout the final six episodes of the season.

The season 30 winner will be announced during the two-hour finale on Monday, December 14, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.