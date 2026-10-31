Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Major Emmy Milestone With Emotional Message

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating another major milestone for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” two months after the beloved daytime series ended.

The original “American Idol” winner, 44, shared a heartfelt message with her former team after the show took home five awards at the 2026 Daytime Emmys on Friday, October 30.

Although Kelly didn’t attend, she marked the occasion on Instagram, reflecting on the seven years she spent bringing the award-winning program to television.

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Daytime Emmy Wins With Heartfelt Message

On Saturday, October 31, Kelly shared a photograph of her former colleagues celebrating their victories, with members of the production team gathered around an Emmy trophy.

“Congratulations to all the winners from The Kelly Clarkson Show! It was an incredible 7 years ❤️ @kellyclarksonshow,” she wrote.

The photograph showed the crew dressed for the awards ceremony, smiling together following their big night.

Fans joined the celebration in the comments, congratulating the team and reflecting on the show’s successful run.

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One wrote, “Congrats to you and the TKCS team! What an incredible 7 season run and what a great way to celebrate the end of the show’s run with these well deserved Emmy wins! 👏👏👏”

Another commented, “Congrats to this amazing crew!! ❤️❤️”

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Wins 5 Awards at 2026 Daytime Emmys

NBCUniversal THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5174 — Pictured: (l-r) Garrett Smith, Jesse McGinty, Joe Ayoub, Ray Monteiro, Lester Estelle, Jessi Collins, Jaco Caraco, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Halbert, Aaron Encinas, Aben Eubanks, Allison Iraheta, Melanie Nyema, Ismael Ariel Guerrero Bombut, Nathan Schram, Domenic Salerni, Amy Schroeder

According to Billboard, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” emerged as the most-awarded program at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, held Friday, October 30, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The show won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four additional honors recognizing its production team.

The awards included directing, sound mixing and editing, art direction and set design, and hairstyling and makeup.

The victories brought the show’s overall Daytime Emmy total to 28, according to TheWrap.

However, Kelly did not win the individual award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. That honor went to Sherri Shepherd for her now-concluded daytime program, “Sherri.”

Why Did Kelly Clarkson End Her Talk Show After 7 Seasons?

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered in September 2019, years after Kelly became a household name by winning the first season of “American Idol” in 2002.

The series quickly found an audience through celebrity interviews, personal conversations, and its popular “Kellyoke” musical performances.

In February 2026, the Grammy-winning singer announced that she would end the program after seven seasons to spend more time with her children.

The decision followed the August 2025 death of her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, who was the father of their two children.

The final episode aired Monday, August 31, 2026, ending the show’s seven-year run.

Kelly Clarkson Could Receive More Daytime Emmy Nominations in 2027

Despite the show’s end, the latest awards may not mark the end of its recognition.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences follows calendar-year eligibility rules, meaning episodes that aired in 2026 could still qualify for the 2027 Daytime Emmys, Variety reported.

Kelly has now received nine Daytime Emmy Awards across the show’s run, including five victories in the talk series category and four for hosting, Billboard reported.

The singer has also won three Grammy Awards throughout her music career.

While she has stepped away from her daily television schedule, Kelly has made clear that she is not retiring from entertainment.