Ryan Seacrest Highlights His Close Bond With His Beautiful Sister With Unseen Family Photos

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest shares a , and he recently offered a glimpse into his relationship with his sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach, by celebrating her birthday with a sweet video.

Ryan Seacrest Celebrates His Sister With Heartfelt Post

Seacrest posted a clip on Instagram of himself and Meredith over the years, starting in childhood and ending with a recent photo of them smiling. They appeared to have such a close bond throughout the years. The text on the screen reads: “POV: You’re the only child until age 6.”

In the caption, Seacrest shared his joy at having a younger sibling. “Met my best friend at age 6, and look at us now. Happy birthday @mmseacrest, forever my little sis,” he wrote.

The post attracted a lot of attention from Seacrest’s fans who were touched by his heartfelt tribute to his sister. “OMG. So sweet,” a fan wrote. “So special,” another person shared. The comment section was also flooded with happy birthday messages.

Other reactions include, “Happy Birthday lost my only sibling to cancer so love to see siblings taking care of each other…I know she’s very proud,” “Happy birthday Meredith God bless you and your family hope you have a wonderful blessed day,” and “Happy Birthday, Meredith!! May you and your family have the happiest of days and build more great memories!”

Ryan Seacrest & Sister Meredith’s Close Bond

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has highlighted the bond he shares with his sister, and he’s posted several Instagram posts offering a glimpse into their childhood. In 2024, the siblings collaborated on the children’s book, “The Make-Believers,” inspired by their own childhood.

“The idea behind The Make-Believers is so important to us, as it was inspired by our own childhood growing up just outside of Atlanta,” they told People. “We both wondered what life was like beyond our everyday surroundings and from a young age, we discovered that our imaginations doubled as tools to dream big and travel far.” They added, “We used our imaginations to envision an extraordinary life, like the ones we saw in the movies and television or in magazines and books.”

They also work together at the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2009.

Ryan Seacrest as Man of Honor

When Meredith married Jimmy Leach in 2016, she wanted her brother by her side. Ryan served as the “man of honor” at her wedding. The “Wheel of Fortune” host announced the honor on Instagram and discussed what it means to him.

“I have a role in my sister’s wedding… just shed a tear,” he wrote, People reports. He also shared the poem about being asked to fill the role. “You’ve been by my side all of my life, and I wouldn’t want you anywhere else, when I become a wife,” the poem reads. “I’m so lucky to have you as my brother, and couldn’t imagine celebrating with any other.”

Seacrest took his role seriously and posted updates on Instagram, including when his sister bought her dress and from their “man of honor bride workout.”