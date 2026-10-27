Paula Abdul, 64, Looks So Beautiful in Fitted Lace Bodysuit for Rare Public Appearance

Paula Abdul was an original judge on “American Idol” from Season 1 to Season 8, and is beloved by fans. Abdul prefers to stay out of the limelight except on rare occasions, and she made an exception when she attended the Gala of the Stars event; she looked so happy to be there!

Paula Abdul Makes Rare Public Appearance

For the event, Abdul wore a fitted black bodysuit with lace panels. She looked gorgeous! She completed the look with a statement silver necklace and black boots. In the caption of her Instagram post, she shared her thoughts, writing, “What a beautiful and unforgettable evening at the @galaofthestars benefiting @imadanceragainstcancer! So many incredible performers uniting for a cause that has touched so many of our lives. This was so much more than just a celebration of dance, it was a night filled with love, hope and purpose.”

She continued to share how much money had been raised to support dancers and dance educators whose families had been affected by cancer. The total was $760,000. “So proud to be part of such an incredible community!” she ended her message.

Fans flooded the post with their thoughts. “Just love you soooooo much, so glad that we got to sit by each other and share the night! Soooo fun!!!!” a comment reads. “An incredible night for an amazing cause! What an honor it was to be in a room of icons and sitting with my favorite one,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “You look gorgeous,” “queen,” “I had a beautiful time with you! you’re incredible,” and “Wow! Absolutely stunning Paula.”

Paula Abdul Embraces Aging

The “Straight Up” singer was there to support a great cause, but fans have also remarked on how incredible she looks, leaving comments that praise Abdul’s beauty. She remains physically fit and active, and in a 2019 interview with People, she shared some of her routines.

“It’s very physically intense,” she said of preparing for her Las Vegas residency. “I get up at 6 and I work with my trainer for an hour and a half. Then I go to rehearsals at about a quarter to 9. We do a warm-up and then we dance. We go from about 9:45 until 7 p.m., and we take one day off.”

She continued, “I do a lot of stretching. When I’m with my trainer I’m doing Pilates, I’m doing a lot of back and core work. Even though I’m dancing all day I often do straight cardio just so that I’m conditioning my body. And after each performance I usually get in an ice-cold tub. It’s not fun! It shocks your body, but it helps with inflammation.”

At the time of the interview, she was 57. Abdul discussed aging, and how she would like to do it as gracefully as possible. “I feel like I’m aging as gracefully as one can be, with a healthy outlook,” she said. “Dancing with passion everyday keeps that going. Aging is inevitable, and I haven’t really put too much pressure on it.”