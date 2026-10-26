4 Celebrities You Forgot Were Ever Judges on ‘American Idol’

Not every celebrity who sat behind the judges’ table on “American Idol” stayed long enough for viewers to remember them. Over the years, the hit singing competition has welcomed some unexpected famous faces, including actors, comedians, and rock stars who temporarily helped decide which hopefuls deserved a shot at stardom.

While Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson became household names through the show, several other celebrity judges had much shorter runs.

Here are four stars you may have forgotten once helped judge “American Idol.”

1. Ellen DeGeneres Joined ‘American Idol’ in Season 9

Getty Television personality Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room during the “American Idol Gives Back”

Ellen DeGeneres surprised viewers when Fox announced in 2009 that she would replace Paula Abdul as a judge for the show’s ninth season, according to Variety.

Ellen, 68, was already one of television’s most recognizable personalities thanks to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but she had no professional background in the music industry.

Unlike the other celebrities on this list, the comedian was hired as a permanent judge rather than a temporary guest.

She joined Cowell, Jackson and Kara DioGuardi after the initial auditions, offering feedback on contestants’ performances and stage presence.

However, she served on the panel for just one season.

BBC reported that Ellen announced her departure in July 2010, saying she found it difficult to criticize contestants and risk hurting their feelings.

2. Gene Simmons Was a Guest Judge in Season 4

Getty American Idol Season 8 Finale – Press Room

Long before celebrity guest judges became a familiar part of “American Idol,” Gene Simmons appeared on the show in 2005, per Rolling Stone.

The 77-year-old KISS bassist joined the original judging trio during Season 4’s New Orleans auditions.

Known for his elaborate stage makeup, flamboyant performances, and decades of rock experience, Gene was an unexpected addition to the family-friendly competition.

His appearance aired in January 2005, during the season that eventually crowned Carrie Underwood its winner.

The guest spot also came as the show began experimenting with bringing established entertainers into audition rooms to offer contestants different perspectives on the music business.

3. Neil Patrick Harris Judged ‘American Idol’ in Season 9

Getty Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is best known for “How I Met Your Mother” and Broadway, but he also spent a day evaluating aspiring singers.

Neil, 53, joined the judges during the Dallas auditions for Season 9, which aired in January 2010, per NBC.

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The Emmy-winning actor brought plenty of stage experience to the panel and wasn’t afraid to disagree with Cowell.

According to Playbill, Neil challenged the famously tough judge over at least one contestant, offering his support after Cowell voted against sending the singer forward.

His appearance gave viewers a glimpse of the actor’s musical theater background outside his familiar television roles.

4. Joe Jonas Appeared as an ‘American Idol’ Guest Judge

Getty Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers

Joe Jonas also made an unexpected appearance on the judging panel during Season 9.

Joe, 37, joined the Dallas auditions in 2009, when the Jonas Brothers were enjoying enormous popularity among younger music fans.

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer was already used to performing for large audiences, having achieved mainstream success alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin.

His judging appearance aired in January 2010, on the same episode that featured Neil Patrick Harris.

Although his time behind the table was brief, Joe became one of several young pop stars invited to offer their opinions as the competition searched for its next breakout singer.