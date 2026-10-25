‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite Pays Tribute to Late Country Legend John Anderson With Beautiful Guitar Performance

The country music world continues to mourn the loss of country legend John Anderson, who sadly passed away on October 21 at the age of 71. Artists including Blake Shelton, Randy Travis, and Tim McGraw have taken to social media to share touching tributes, reflecting on Anderson’s lasting influence on their careers and the legacy he built over nearly five decades in music.

Anderson’s music also resonated with a younger generation of country artists, including “American Idol” season 23 runner-up John Foster. Known for performing songs by his favorite country music icons, Foster paid tribute to Anderson following the news of his death, delivering a heartfelt rendition of the late singer’s hit “Seminole Wind” alongside a close friend.

John Foster Honors the Late John Anderson With Rendition of ‘Seminole Wind’

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 12: John Foster performs onstage for America Salutes You Celebrating The 250th Anniversary Of The U.S. Armed Forces on November 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)

“American Idol” runner-up John Foster honored the late country music icon John Anderson with a touching rendition of “Seminole Wind,” one of Anderson’s most beloved tunes that became a lasting country classic.

In an Instagram video, Foster and friend Rocco Gorelik pick up their guitars to perform the song, with Foster kicking it off as he strums his guitar and sings, “So blow, blow seminole wind, blow like you’re never gonna blow again.” Gorelik took over for the next line, with both men showcasing their deep, country-rooted vocals. Their traditional sound echoed the qualities that made Foster such a fan favorite throughout his “American Idol” journey.

The men continue to trade lyrics during their performance, with Gorelik also showcasing his incredible guitar skills during a standout solo.

“Check out my new buddy @roccogorelik’s pickin’ and singin’ as we pay tribute to one of the best to ever do it: the legendary John Anderson. We wrote a great ol’ country song together and can’t wait to show it to y’all,” Foster captioned his post.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of John Foster’s ‘Seminole Wind’ Rendition

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Foster is no stranger to covering some of country music’s biggest stars, but his sweet tribute to the late Anderson was particularly touching, serving as a memorable nod to the legendary singer’s lasting impact.

Fans in the comment section of Foster’s post applauded him and Gorelik for their amazing rendition of the 1992 classic tune.

“Oh dang!! You two together are 🔥. Two of my favorite young artist. This is the reason why, you both appreciate REAL country music,” a fan shared. “Good Buddies, Good singing and picking and Great Tribute to The Talented Icon John Anderson! Thank you for Sharing this! Loved it! God Bless You Both! ❤️🙏🏼,” a comment read.

“❤️🙌🔥beautiful voice,” one wrote. “John Anderson was one of my favorite country singer so sad he pass😢 but yall did GOOD 🙌🔥,” another fan commented.

According to Parade, Anderson passed away in his home in Smithville, Tennessee. As of this writing, his cause of death has still not been disclosed. However, the outlet reported that the country star faced several health struggles over the past two decades, including heart problems and significant hearing loss.