Katy Perry Opens up About the Dolly Parton Song That Means the Most to Her

Katy Perry was one of the many artists who attended the “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” tribute held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 21. While Perry was not one of the performers that night, the “California Girls” songstress is someone who has admired the late music icon all her life, even having performed duets with Parton over the years.

The former “American Idol” judge walked the red carpet before delivering a heartfelt tribute to the country legend, during which she revealed her favorite Parton song of all time. It’s a timeless classic that fans around the world know and love.

Katy Perry Shares Why ‘I Will Always Love You’ Is Her Favorite Dolly Parton Song

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 03: Honoree Dolly Parton (L) and recording artist Katy Perry perform during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the red carpet of the “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” Katy Perry revealed that Parton’s beloved hit, “I Will Always Love You,” stands out among the rest as her favorite Parton tune.

“I love ‘Here You Come Again’ because it pulls at your heartstrings, and everybody has a little unrequited love for someone, even if it’s a teenage love or whatever,” she began. “But, honestly, when I heard the story behind ‘I Will Always Love You,’ and why it was written, and it wasn’t written for a relationship; it was written for Porter Wagoner, and their separation. That just gave me a whole other level of respect for Dolly,” she shared.

Perry continued, “I’m still learning about Dolly, and I’ve always been a fan.”

Parton’s 1973 hit “I Will Always Love You” is widely regarded as one of the world’s most famous love songs. However, the ballad was written as a farewell to her longtime mentor and collaborator, Porter Wagoner, as she sought to pursue a solo career. Its lyrics express the bittersweet reality of saying goodbye to someone you care deeply about while following your own dreams.

Katy Perry & Dolly Parton’s History Goes Back Years

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 21: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Katy Perry speaks onstage as CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Katy Perry has long admired Dolly Parton, and she had the chance to perform alongside her at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016, where Parton was honored with the Tex Ritter Award for her TV film “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.” During their performance, Perry and Parton sang a medley of the icon’s most cherished hits like “9 to 5” and “Jolene.”

At the time, Perry spoke about her admiration for Parton and the similiarities they shared, including gorwing up with preacher fathers and playing guitar in church.

“I recently tweeted that I was but just one tiny sequin on Dolly Parton’s gown,” the “Roar” singer shared at the show (via Us Weekly). “I think I’ll say, though, maybe we’re kind of cut from the same lamé because her grandpa was a preacher, my father’s a preacher; we both grew up singin’ and playin’ guitar in church; and we’re both known for some of the biggest songs in our fields.”

Perry and Parton reunited three years later at the 2019 Grammy Awards for an all-star tribute as Parton accepted the MusiCares Person of the Year award. The women were also joined by Kacey Musgraves where they sang “Here You Come Again.”

During the CMA tribute special, Perry shared a few heartfelt words about Parton. “For me, Dolly is the blueprint. She proved you don’t have to sacrifice softness to show your strength. You could love God while looking like a sinner. And you could be larger than life without ever making anyone else feel small,” she touchingly shared.