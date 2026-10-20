How to Watch Carrie Underwood & Fellow Country Superstars’ New Tribute to Dolly Parton

Two months after Dolly Parton‘s death, some of country music’s biggest stars are preparing to pay tribute to the entertainment icon, coming together for a two-hour tribute concert that will air live on ABC and Disney+ on October 21, 2026

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is among the celebrities slated to perform on “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton.” The sold-out concert will take place at Nashville’s Belmont University, the same spot where Underwood spent a good deal of time last fall filming “American Idol” auditions and the show’s transplanted “Hollywood Week” during season 24.

It’s not known yet which tune Underwood will perform to honor one of her own idols, but Underwood has already performed some very moving tributes to Parton at concerts since her death on August 25. And hours after her passing was announced, Underwood shared a post of photos of the two country stars together over the years.

“She’s not gone,” Underwood wrote in the caption. “I know exactly where she is. She was the epitome of faith, grace, talent, beauty and humor. She had a humble heart for Jesus and made everyone around her feel special. She was probably the one person on planet Earth that everyone loved and could agree on. She was a one of one and no one will ever come close. It’s alright to be sad that this world lost a legend, but heaven gained an angel. Well done, good and faithful Dolly. Welcome home. ❤️🦋”

Who Else Will Perform at Dolly Parton Tribute Concert Alongside Carrie Underwood?

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Underwood will be in good company at the two-hour tribute. The lineup of musicians to hit the stage also includes Ashley McBryde, season 34 “American Idol” mentor Brad Paisley, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Molly Tuttle, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Vince Gill, and Zac Brown.

Actresses Kristen Bell and Kristin Chenoweth, also quite adept at carrying a tune, are expected to perform, and Amy Grant will join as a special guest, per ABC, along with “Nashville 9-1-1” actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

CMA said that its intention for the concert is to create a “joyful, emotional celebration of the artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur whose music and generosity carried her from the mountains of east Tennessee into the hearts of generations around the world, told through performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history.”

Tickets, which sold quickly, cost $95, in homage to Parton’s hit song and movie “9 to 5,” with proceeds going to Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit she created to disseminate quality books to low-income kids in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Carrie Underwood Spoke About Dolly Parton Days After Her Death

Underwood, who rose to fame as the winner of “American Idol” season 4 in 2005, has covered some of Parton’s hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” and has spoken about her during concerts over the last two months.

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer took time during a concert on August 30 to “pour my love out” for Parton, describing her as “not just a huge influence on so many of us, but just one of the nicest people I think I’ve ever met.”

“It was such a shock, I feel like, just to the whole world,” Underwood said of Parton’s death, noting that “you could feel the ripples” as people around the globe learned she was gone. “Like, time just stood still.”

Underwood said Parton was someone who “transcends all time and space” and, incredibly, was a positive and uplifting force “up until the very last minute” of her life. Pointing to the sky, she added, “I know where she is because I know how much she loved Jesus.”

“CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” will air live on ABC and Disney+ on October 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available to stream via Hulu the following day.