‘Idol’ Producers Considering Possible Replacement Judge Amid Lionel Richie’s Heath Struggles

In late September, Lionel Richie pushed the pause button on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

At the time, a rep told the Los Angeles Times that Richie “underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib),” a condition that the Mayo Clinic describes as an irregular and often “very rapid heart rhythm” that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

While Richie’s reps have said the 77-year-old singer is “doing great,” a new report indicates that uncertainty about Richie’s health is causing concern among “American Idol” producers, who are contemplating a “Plan B” in case he won’t be physically able to return to the judging table for the upcoming season once the live episodes begin.

‘Scrambling For a Possible Replacement’

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on season 24 of “American Idol.”

RadarOnline reports that Richie’s recent spate of health woes have left “Idol” producers “scrambing to find a possible replacement” if he’s unable to return.

“Lionel’s kids really want him to slow down,” an insider told the outlet. “They’re concerned about him and worry that he’s pushing himself too hard, especially after everything that’s happened over the past few months.”

Meanwhile, insiders are also revealing that uncertainty about Richie’s condition as accelerated the network’s discussions about a change to the judging panel for the upcoming landmark 25th season of “Idol.”

“This is the conversation nobody wants to have, but ‘Idol’ has to protect ‘Idol,'” another insider said.

“Lionel is beloved,” that insider added, “but if there is any question about whether he can handle the schedule, they need someone else ready to sit in that chair.”

Conflicting Reports

Disney Ryan Seacrest, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie

A source described as being “close to Richie” insisted RadarOnline’s report was inaccurate, and denied that Richie’s family was asking him to slow down. However, “insiders” at “American Idol” have told the outlet that they need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“Lionel wants to come back, and ‘Idol’ wants Lionel,” the source explained. “But wanting him back and knowing he can do the job are two different things. They need a Plan B.”

A source added, “Lionel is dedicated to his career and his audience. But people around him are begging him to get the care he needs before he gets back out on stage and puts his life on the line again.”

Concerning Cancelations

Back in June, Richie postponed two concerts after becoming ill, People reported at the time.

Richie subsequently checked himself into a St. Louis hospital after a performance on Saturday, August 29, with TMZ reporting he spent three days receiving care. During that performance, Richie asked for a chair while singing his final song, “All Night Long,” and continued the performance while seated.

He was admitted to the ICU to undergo cardiac testing, and was then released from hospital on Wednesday, September 2.

People reported that Richie returned to Los Angeles. Days before his newest hospitalization, Richie was photographed in Beverly Hills with girlfriend Lisa Parigi, reported TMZ. The singer smiled and gave a thumbs-up to paparazzi while attending a dinner party at Mr. Chow on Saturday, September 19.

Auditions are already underway for the 25th season of “American Idol,” which is scheduled to debut in early 2027.