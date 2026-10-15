Kelly Clarkson Rocks Sheer Look On Stage in First Appearance Since Shop Incident

Kelly Clarkson returned to the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night, making her first public performance since her dispute with a Brooklyn shop went viral.

The Grammy winner performed at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, for a corporate event, appearing upbeat as attention continued to swirl around her recent visit to Art of Play in Brooklyn Heights.

Kelly Clarkson Returns to the Stage in Las Vegas

Kelly, 44, wore an all-black ensemble featuring fitted pants and a sparkling sheer blouse with fringed sleeves.

Her newly shortened blonde hair was styled straight as she moved around the stage and greeted the audience. The U.S. Sun reported Thursday, October 15, that she appeared upbeat throughout the performance.

Clarkson wasted little time getting the crowd involved.

“Are you all ready for a good night?” the “American Idol” winner asked before launching into a set filled with familiar hits.

TMZ reported Thursday that Clarkson performed songs including “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “Favorite Kind of High,” “Breakaway” and “Since U Been Gone.”

The outlet said she appeared “thrilled” to be performing at the stadium event. She did not address the Art of Play controversy during the show, according to The U.S. Sun.

Surveillance Video Shows Clarkson Inside Art of Play

Getty Kelly Clarkson performs onstage

The performance came as previously unseen surveillance footage added another layer to the dispute.

Video obtained by journalist Pablo Torre shows Clarkson inside the Brooklyn Heights store, browsing merchandise, examining a kaleidoscope, and approaching the mechanical bird at the center of the dispute.

The footage has no audio, so it doesn’t show exactly what Clarkson and the employee said to each other.

She can be seen pointing toward the bird and speaking with a staff member before eventually leaving the store.

What Happened With the $15,000 Singing Bird?

Clarkson had visited Art of Play on Saturday and later criticized the business on social media, comparing the interaction to Julia Roberts’ famous shopping scene in “Pretty Woman.”

The dispute centered on Molly, a handmade mechanical singing bird displayed at the shop.

Clarkson said she was led to believe the bird cost $15,000 and claimed an employee made her feel she couldn’t afford it.

Art of Play disputed that account, saying Molly itself wasn’t for sale and that employees instead offered to help Clarkson find a comparable piece.

Store Owner Says Employees Faced Backlash

Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin has since spoken publicly about the fallout.

“We treated her like a normal person, but apparently that didn’t live up to her expectations,” Rubin told Curbed.

Rubin has said Clarkson’s posts led to angry messages and online harassment directed at the small business and its employees.

Mashable reported on Tuesday, October 13, that the store’s Yelp page was temporarily restricted after the dispute drew a flood of attention.

The strange saga has even changed Molly’s price. TMZ says the mechanical bird now costs $15 million.