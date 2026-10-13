Jennifer Lopez Eyes ‘Nashville Move’ Amid Keith Urban Romance Rumors

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly considering a major move amid rumors linking her romantically to country singer Keith Urban.

According to a Daily Mail report published Monday, October 12, the 57-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” singer is reportedly considering taking a break from her usual music style to dabble in Nashville sound, and Urban, 58, could be just the man to help her make it happen.

Lopez once gushed it would be a “dream come true” to record a duet with Urban, especially after being inspired by Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” album in 2024.

“Jen has been interested in doing a Beyonce and is looking to record some country songs and wanted to see how that would look, and she has been chatting with Keith to see if they would be able to work together on a few songs,” the source told the outlet.

Jennifer Lopez & Keith Urban’s Friends Weigh In on Potential Pairing

Meanwhile, sources close to the former “American Idol” judges believe Urban may not check all the boxes for Lopez.

“Jen always seems to be in relationship rumors, but Keith isn’t her type,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added that while Lopez and Urban could make a great musical duo, their compatibility may not extend to a romantic relationship.

“Jen and Keith are great friends from working together several years ago, and though they both have recently dealt with major break ups, it currently isn’t going to put them together, romantically at least,” the source added. “They will be together work-wise only.”

Jennifer Lopez & Keith Urban Romance Rumors Heat Up

Getty Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez worked together on ‘American Idol.’

On Wednesday, October 7, RadarOnline reported that Urban and Lopez had been growing closer and were allegedly “in touch a lot” following their respective divorces from Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck.

“It says a lot that they’ve confided in one another because they’re so private and guarded around other people,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added, “They seem to trust each other and feel comfortable opening up about their private situations and even their insecurities.”

The outlet also reported that Urban and Lopez have even “met up in secret, which isn’t hard to arrange given their enormous resources and the fact they’re often in the same city.”

Getty Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Urban have always appeared to share undeniable chemistry, even during their time together on “American Idol.”

“J.Lo and Keith have always gotten on like two peas in a pod,” said the source. “Back when they filmed ‘Idol,’ it was always being talked about, how they were so in sync and obviously drawn to each other.”

The insider continued, “It was open knowledge and plainly obvious to people on set. Ultimately, they never acted on anything. They were in committed relationships.”

With both divorces finalized, Urban is reportedly thinking of taking things up a notch with Lopez.

“Now they’re both single and there’s nothing to stop them from exploring their very obvious connection,” the source claimed.