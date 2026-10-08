Jennifer Lopez, 57, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure in Latest Photos

Jennifer Lopez proves once again that age is just a number when it comes to staying fit.

The 57-year-old former “American Idol” judge was spotted leaving a gym in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday after a workout session, showing off her toned physique.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Lopez confidently stepping out in a casual workout look that highlighted her toned midriff and ripped muscles.

For her gym session, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer opted for a matching cobalt green sports bra and high-waisted leggings. Lopez completed the sporty look with white trainers, tall white socks, and lavender-tinted sunglasses.

At one point, Lopez beamed as she stepped out into the sunlight while enjoying her coffee.

How Jennifer Lopez Maintains Her Figure in Her 50s

Lopez has been open about her commitment to staying fit, regularly working out and following a healthy diet to maintain her physique over the years.

In June, the singer opened up about the importance of sticking to a consistent routine, especially given the demands of her career.

“You know that you’re gonna be on screen. You gotta be prepared… in the gym and eating right,” she told Extra at the time. “It’s about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time.”

In 2015, the singer opened up about how she stays disciplined when it comes to keeping fit.

“Very rarely will I skip my workout,” Lopez told Us Weekly in 2019. “[But] sometimes, I work too late the night before and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour.’ It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) US actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024.

Lopez latest sighting comes after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, admitted that he has a lot of admiration and respect for her work.

In an interview with Variety, Affleck praised Lopez’s latest work in the 2025 film “The Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

“I’m biased,” Affleck told the outlet. “I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for what she can do.”

Affleck also believes Lopez’s performance in the film was largely overlooked by critics and audiences.

“What I’ve found with awards is that sometimes the degree of commercial success for things doesn’t always correlate to my taste,” the actor explained. “It’s a part of this weird, subjective business that people bring a lot of their own stuff to.”

Affleck continued, “I don’t always think the right person won the right award. But guess what? I don’t think you die and go to heaven, and God says, ‘This was the actual best picture in 1986.’ At the end of the day, it’s just a bunch of people voting on movie prizes.”