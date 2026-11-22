“American Idol” returns for its 25th season in February, with beloved judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood making their return alongside longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

However, fans grew concerned for Richie, 77, after he faced a few health challenges in recent months, during which he postponed several concerts and had to take some time away from the stage. While appearing at the 2026 CMA Awards, Bryan gave a health update on the fellow Idol judge, and it has fans breathing a sigh of relief.

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At the 2026 CMA Awards, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan offered a reassuring update on Lionel Richie after a few health-related incidents had fans worried about his return to the show.

“Lionel’s great, I mean, obviously, with Lionel making news about his health, he’s great,” .

Bryan even jokingly compared Richie to Benjamin Button, the fictional character who ages in reverse, adding a humorous note to the conversation amid recent concerns about the singer’s health.

“But he’s great,” Bryan continued. “I saw that they announced he was going to start touring again. But you know the thing about Lionel is he loves being Lionel Richie. He loves performing and he loves making people happy, and he loves bringing smiles to people’s faces, and that’s what he is, and he loves being on stage.”

“I’m just glad to see him feeling better and booking more shows,” he added.

Richie Returned to the Stage for His Las Vegas Residency

Getty Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Lionel Richie made headlines this summer after he experienced dizziness on stage in St. Paul, Minnesota, during the opening night of his joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. While on stage, Richie sat down several times before ending the show early. It led to the singer postponing several concerts thereafter, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Richie returned to the stage in late June and, on July 5, provided a health update to his fans on Instagram, sharing, “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.” However, CBS News reported he was hospitalized again in late August after appearing to struggle during a performance in St. Louis. His representative later confirmed in September that he had undergone a procedure to treat atrial fibrillation, per AP News.

Thankfully, Richie appears to be doing much better and returned to the stage in November for his Las Vegas residency. During his November 11 concert, he reassured his fans, “I don’t know where I was, but I’m back. I’m doing just fine. Thank you all so much for caring about me.”

Richie is not only returning to “American Idol” for a milestone 25th season, but he and Bryan will also be celebrating 10 years as judges on the show. Both men joined the beloved show during season 16 in 2017, when it moved to ABC.