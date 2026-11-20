On Wednesday, November 18, producers of “American Idol” made a series of announcements regarding the upcoming 25th season.

In the midst of these announcements came official confirmation that the upcoming season would no longer be shot in Los Angeles, but would instead take place with Trilith LIVE, an Atlanta-area production facility.

Trilith LIVE

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As Atlanta’s 11 Alive reports, Trilith LIVE is a performance venue situated near Trilith Studios, described as a “one-of-a-kind entertainment complex” in Fayettville, about 20 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

The facility was designed to host concerts and other types of performing arts events. The venue is about 530,000 square feet in size, with 2,800 seats to accommodate a live audience. Trilith LIVE is also equipped with two 25,000-square-foot soundstages.

“American Idol is one of the seminal programs of this generation, and we are honored to host its 25th season at Trilith LIVE,” said Matt McClain, Trilith LIVE general manager and executive director in a release. “Trilith LIVE is a purpose-built environment where talented creators can produce content that captivates audiences across the globe. We can’t wait to welcome the next wave of music superstars to our campus.”

Speaking wth Atlanta’s WRDW, Georgia State University professor Kate Fortmueller explained why Atlanta has become so attractive for film and television production.

“What they see is we have open soundstages,” Fortmueller said. “So they can take advantage of state-of-the-art facilities, a trained workforce that is eager to work and tax incentives, which are probably attracting for them to keep cost down.”

No More Hollywood Week

In addition to the new venue, another big change that viewers will encounter in the upcoming season will be the removal of a tradition that dates back to the very first season of “American Idol” — Hollywood Week.

Over the past two decades, Ryan Seacrest handing a golden ticket to an auditioner and proclaiming “You’re going to Hollywood!” has become a TV trope.

Last year, however, for the first time ever “Idol” substituted Hollywood Week for Nashville Week, a move that in retrospect seems to be the first phase of ditching it entirely in deference to the show’s move to Georgia.

“This is a major departure, major changes coming,” showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick told Deadline.

“The auditions and the live shows are the bread and butter for this show and the process of a Hollywood Week is really a culling process that we were televising,” Michaels Wolflick continued.

“Going to America’s Vote is what this show is about,” she added. “Hollywood was a metaphor.”

According to the showrunner, this kind of bold change is exactly what’s kept “American Idol” at the top of the ratings for a quarter-century.

“It keeps people on their toes,” she explained. “We’re still keeping the cornerstones of the house, but we are just remodeling a room. The promise is still there but it’s really nice to switch it up and we’re keeping the integrity and the dream of the show.”

For Michaels Wolflick, the show’s new home at Trilith LIVE — where “Idol” will film its live shows — is a prime example of that philosophy.

“We’ve always been kind of looking at it because there’s been other shows that have moved over the past couple of years,” she said. “The thing about ‘Idol’ is we have always traveled. We have filmed [auditions] in Georgia for many years. It didn’t feel that disruptive for us.”

Georgia, she added, checked all the boxes. “Georgia wants to incentivize filming. Our state [California] does not,” she said of why the show moved from L.A. to Atlanta.

“We barely ever got outside the studio,” she added. “We weren’t outside at the Hollywood Bowl. The dream of the show is to perform on an incredible stage with an incredible band with hair and makeup and wardrobe at the top tier level in the industry, and we can still provide that.”

The new season of “American Idol” will debut Monday, February 8 on ABC.



