“American Idol” is preparing to celebrate a major milestone when it returns next year for its 25th season. Set to premiere on February 8, the competition will once again be hosted by longtime fan favorite Ryan Seacrest, with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood returning to the panel. The upcoming season will also mark a special milestone for both Richie and Bryan, who will each celebrate their 10th year as judges.

However, season 25 will bring some significant changes to the long-running competition. Most recently, it was announced that live show tapings would be moving from Los Angeles to Georgia. Now, another major shake-up has been revealed, with the series making a surprising change to one of its most recognizable traditions: Hollywood Week.

‘American Idol’ Eliminates Hollywood Week Ahead of Season 25

ABC

“American Idol” is officially scrapping Hollywood Week for season 25. According to TV Line, contestants will no longer compete in an additional round of cuts in front of the judges before advancing to Hawaii. For years, hopefuls who made it through initial auditions were greeted with the iconic announcement, “You’re going to Hollywood!” However, with the competition moving its filming location out of California, the longtime tradition has come to an end.

Idol showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick spoke to Deadline about the major shake-up, sharing that “the bread and butter” of the competition series has always been its auditions and live shows. By eliminating Hollywood Week, the show will allow viewers to begin voting for their favorite contestants much earlier in the competition. “Going to America’s Vote is what this show is about. Hollywood was a metaphor,” she shared.

“It keeps people on their toes. We’re still keeping the cornerstones of the house, but we are just remodeling a room. The promise is still there but it’s really nice to switch it up and we’re keeping the integrity and the dream of the show,” she continued.

How ‘American Idol’ Season 25 Will Work

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on season 24 of “American Idol.”

With Hollywood Week now a thing of the past, “American Idol” season 25 will look quite different from previous seasons. According to Deadline, the upcoming season will feature just three audition episodes, down from the usual four or five, followed by two episodes filmed in Hawaii before the competition transfers to live shows.

During the first three audition episodes, the judges will hand out a total of 25 Golden Tickets, and those contestants will later compete at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii in two episodes. However, three contestants who made an impression on the judges during auditions will be featured on tonight’s CMA Awards (Nov. 18), with fans getting to vote on social media for one of those singing hopefuls to join the 25 in Hawaii. Fans have from Nov. 18 to the 25 to vote for their favorite singer, with the winner announced on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The live episodes will be filmed at Trilith Live in Atlanta, Georgia, moving away from Los Angeles.