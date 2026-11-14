Two Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Reunite For Epic Duet Years After Competing Together

Competing on “American Idol” has brought many contestants together over the years, as they share the same dreams of making it big in the music industry. For some, those connections have even blossomed into romance, as was the case with Season 24 contestants Brooks Rosser and Rae Boyd.

Now, two more former contestants are giving fans a reason to celebrate their Idol connection. Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina recently reunited in Nashville for a special duet. For fans, it was a memorable moment to see the longtime friends and former competitors share the stage again, 15 years after their journeys on the hit singing competition.

Scotty McCreery & Lauren Alaina Share Special Onstage Reunion

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Country stars Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday, November 12, to sing a special duet. The pair’s amazing collaboration was part of the final stop on Alaina’s “Stages Tour,” ending the tour with a special celebration that also honored the longtime friends and former competitors’ music journeys.

According to Country Rebel, the former Idol stars came together to sing a duet of the song “When You Say Nothing At All.” McCreery and Alaina have a long history of singing the song. The duo sang it together on the “American Idol” tour shortly after McCreery’s win and reunited to sing the tune on a special episode of “American Idol” in 2022.

McCreery and Alaina share a special bond, having both competed on and made it to the final stages of “American Idol.” McCreery ultimately took home the Season 10 crown, while Alaina finished as runner-up. At the time, both singers were incredibly young, with McCreery making history as the youngest male contestant to win the competition at just 17 years old. Alaina was also only a teenager, competing on the show at age 16.

McCreery Opens up About His Incredibly Close Bond With Alaina

Getty Finalists Scotty McCreery (L) and Lauren Alaina arrive at Fox’s “American Idol” season 10 finale results show held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on May 25, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

It’s been 15 years since McCreery and Alaina were competing on “American Idol,” but they’ve maintained a close relationship after all these years. Back in 2017, McCreery opened up about staying connected to Alaina and praised her own music career.

“After ‘Road Less Traveled’ went No. 1, I texted Lauren and let her know how proud I was of her,” he shared with Nash Country Daily (via Taste of Country). “I’m so proud of her to get that No. 1. It kind of validates everything we did on Idol, and it’s so cool to see that success for her,” he added.

Speaking of their time on Idol, McCreery said, “We went through something together with Idol that no one will ever truly understand. It was a blast and fun, but they definitely put us through the wringer, so to go through that with her, she’ll always be kind of a sister to me.”

McCreery and Alaina have recently celebrated the release of their new albums, something the two surely congratulated each other on. McCreery released his album “15” to honor 15 years since his Idol win and musical success. The album features some of the singer’s biggest hits and a few new songs.

As for Alaina, she relased her new album, “Stages” this year, with her song “All My Exes,” reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

