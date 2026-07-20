15 Years After ‘American Idol,’ Scotty McCreery Is Celebrating in a Big Way

It’s been 15 years since Scotty McCreery won season 10 of “American Idol.” McCreery was only 17 when he won the competition, becoming the youngest male winner and second youngest overall.

Since winning Idol, McCreery has had a successful career in country music, with several No. 1 hits, including “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It.” In fact, fans can now hear these songs and others after McCreery released his newest retrospective album, “15,” on July 17. The record celebrates the past 15 years of his career with his biggest hits and features four new singles.

Scotty McCreery Celebrates 15 Years Since ‘American Idol’ Win With New Album

Getty Scotty McCreery performs at SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Christmas has come early for Scotty McCreery fans after he released a retrospective album featuring nine of his biggest hits and four new singles.

Celebrating 15 years since his 2011 “American Idol” victory launched his career, McCreery chose the fitting title, “15,” for his new album. The record pays tribute to the journey that began when he was just 17-years-old and has led to the success he is today. Fans will also get to hear four new songs that mark the next chapter of his career.

Getty Finalists Scotty McCreery (L) and Lauren Alaina arrive at Fox’s “American Idol” season 10 finale results show held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on May 25, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

McCreery shared his latest music news with his Instagram followers by posting a video that chronicled his memorable “American Idol” journey from his audition to his momentous win. This was followed up with some of his biggest career highlights, from winning an ACM Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012 to getting his first No. 1 hit with his 2017 hit, “Five More Minutes,” which later reached 3X Platinum.

“Here’s to where we’ve been… and where we’re going,” he wrote.

“Putting this record together has reminded me of just how much life has happened over the last 15 years,” . “So many songs, so many memories, and so many moments I never could’ve imagined. None of it would’ve been possible without y’all. Thank you for being part of this journey with me.”

What Songs Are Featured on McCreery’s New Retrospective Album?

Those who have been following McCreery’s music journey since winning “American Idol” in 2011 will get to hear some of his most beloved hits on the new record.

As previously mentioned, the album is comprised of nine favorites, including “See You Tonight,” “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” “In Between,” “Your Time,” “Damn Strait,” “Cab in a Solo,” “It Matters to Her,” and “Bottle Rockets,” featuring Hootie & the Blowfish.

Many of McCreery’s biggest hits have been deeply rooted in her personal life. His emotional ballad “Five More Minutes” was inspired by the loss of his grandfather and the wish for just a little more time with him. He has also drawn inspiration from his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery, penning heartfelt songs like “This Is It,” celebrating their engagement, and “It Matters to Her,” a song about the littlest things that mean the most in their marriage.

Fans will also get to hear four new songs, including “Your Man” featuring Josh Turner, “Hello Darlin,” “Been a Good Run,” and “Why Me, Lord?”

McCreery’s “15” album is available now.