Jessica Sanchez Shares Her Journey From ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up to ‘AGT’ Winner

Jessica Sanchez holds a unique position in television history — specifically within the realm of TV talent competitions.

After all, who else rose to runner-up on “American Idol,” only to go on to compete on “America’s Got Talent” and emerge as champion?

Yet that’s been Sanchez’s journey, which she discussed in-depth in a new interview with Phillippine Entertainment Portal (PEP).

Making Her Mark on ‘America Idol’

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Sanchez competed in the 11th season of “American Idol” in 2012, rising through the ranks week by week until only she and Phillip Phillips remained. Phillips, of course, was crowned that season’s winner, while Sanchez took the runner-up honors.

The celebrity she achieved during that season brought her financial rewards — although she admitted she was ill-equipped to handle a sudden influx of cash.

“My family, we didn’t grow up with a lot of money,” she explained. “So, I feel like when you come from that kind of background, it’s really easy to, like, burn through it, you know? You don’t have the value of money stuck to your core. You’re just kinda like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got all this all this blessing,’ and you kinda don’t know how to handle it.”

Full Circle on ‘America’s Got Talent’

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In 2025, more than a decade after her experience on “Idol,” Sanchez auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.”

Interestingly, that was not her first time on that stage. Back in 2005, she was just 10 years old when she auditioned for a spot on the show, eliminated prior to the semifinals but then brought back for the Wildcard round before ultimately being voted off in the semifinal round.

When she returned for another attempt at “AGT” it was two decades later — and this time it was her name that was declared as winner.

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“When [‘AGT’ host] Terry [Crews’ was about to announce the winner, I was just standing there thinking about my moments on Season 1, when I was 10 years old, and how badly I wanted this,” Sanchez told Today.com.

“I feel like I’ve been singing for my whole life, so it’s been like a rollercoaster ride. It’s like a love-hate relationship throughout the years,” she told PEP.

As viewers will recall, Sanchez became pregnant after her first “AGT” audition, and carried her unborn baby throughout the competition.

“Coming back to AGT, and then also after having my baby, it’s grown into such a healthy relationship, me and music, healthier than it’s ever been,” Sanchez added.

While winning “AGT” was the culmination of a childhood dream, it was welcoming her baby daughter, Eliana, that has really made a difference in her life.

“After I gave birth, it kind of broke me out of my shell. It taught me how strong I am, and it really made me appreciate a lot of things that I didn’t realize about myself,” she shared, revealing that he daughter has come to be a reminder to practice the self-love that she wants to instil in Eliana.

“When I’m feeling insecure, you know, how do I want to set an example for my daughter, you know, how to love herself?” she added.

