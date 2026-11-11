Luke Bryan Joins Major Names for Special CMA Awards Moment

The 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards are just days away, and while this year’s ceremony has already made headlines for some red carpet drama, fans can still expect an exciting night filled with incredible performances and major award moments for some of country music’s biggest stars.

The award show will also pay tribute to some of country music’s most legendary performers, including a special celebration honoring the late Dolly Parton. Additionally, the ceremony will feature a tribute to the iconic duo Brooks & Dunn, with “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan joining several major acts for a memorable performance in their honor.

Luke Bryan Joins Forces With Country Stars to Honor Brooks & Dunn at CMA Awards

The CMA Awards recently announced the performers for this year’s ceremony, revealing a jam-packed lineup featuring some of country music’s biggest stars. Ella Langley (who leads the awards with nine nominations), Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Zach Top are just a few of the major names set to take the stage, where fans can expect to hear some of the year’s biggest hits.

The ceremony will also honor legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn, this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Instituted in 2012, the award “recognizes an artist who has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, record sales, streaming numbers, and public representation at the highest level” and has made a significant impact on country music, per CMA World.

To honor the duo, CMA announced that “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will take the stage alongside Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Marcus King, and Halestorm. Fans can expect the country artists to sing some of Brooks & Dunn’s biggest hits, with Bryan being the perfect fit for the duo’s fun-loving hit, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

Bryan Is No Stranger to Singing a Brooks & Dunn Classic

Getty Luke Bryan performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bryan has a history of paying tribute to Brooks & Dunn, with a YouTube video capturing the country singer performing the duo’s hit “Neon Moon” during his 2019 “Crash My Playa” festival in Mexico. Strumming his guitar, Bryan delivered an impressive rendition of the 1991 classic.

More recently, Bryan honored the duo when he surprised concertgoers by bringing out Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker on stage in Nashville to cover “Neon Moon.”

The country singers also delighted the crowd when they decided to share a playful slow dance during the performance. Fans loved the unexpected moment, which was shared in an Instagram post. “😂😂😂 Now that’s love right there 🙌❤️🔥,” a fan wrote. “Absolutely love it. You two are hilarious.❤️❤️,” another fan shared.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 18, and will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. Country star Lainey Wilson is hosting for the third time.