‘American Idol’ Star Justin Guarini Makes Vulnerable Admission: ‘My Entire World Came Crumbling Down’

Justin Guarini won the hearts of so many when he competed on “American Idol” in 2002, and while he did not win the competition, coming second to Kelly Clarkson, the show served as a platform for the singer’s career. But in 2003, he faced one of his biggest career challenges, and he reflects on that time with vulnerability and gratitude.

Justin Guarini Reflects on His Career Struggles

In an interview with Fox News Digital, published Sunday, November 8, Guarini revealed that his career journey did not pan out the way he expected. His record label, RCA, dropped him in 2003.

“I think it was one of the greatest things that could ever have happened to me,” Guarini said. “Failure is the greatest teacher, one of the greatest teachers that we can have in any given situation because in that failure, you have one of two paths. You either give up, or you keep going.”

In his memoir, “Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” Guarini reflected on the devastation he felt after his record label dropped him. “I stared at the TV in shock as my entire world came crumbling down around my ears,” he wrote, revealing that he learned the news on a segment on “Saturday Night Live.”

He continued, “Every illusion of fame, fortune, and glory fell away in an instant — only to be replaced by the silence of loss. In that moment, the veil of my arrogance, my assumptions, and my entitlement were lifted away, and I saw my life for what it had become.”

How Justin Guarini’s Rose Above His Sadness

The singer reflected on his feelings during that time. “I spent months playing my sad story on repeat,” he shared. “I lost weight, slept more and more, and became less and less like myself, and the people who loved me started to notice and worry; I was living the ghost of the life I had always dreamed of and burning money and time in equal and absurd measure.” But instead of letting this moment define him, Guarini used it as a learning experience and rose from it.

Guarini faced several career challenges on his journey, but he kept going, and he explained why in his interview with Fox News Digital. “There have been plenty of people who’ve given up and failed and found other things,” he said. “That’s really wonderful. But for me, that dark place of not wanting to get out of bed, not wanting to look at myself in the mirror, not wanting to go out and see anything, it just was a period of isolation. And it’s very easy to do when you live behind a gate in an exclusive community.”

He realized there were still people who celebrated him as a musician and that he had loyal supporters, so he started to sing again, landing gigs wherever and whenever he could. In 2010, he found his way to Broadway and debuted in “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.” Guarini has since enjoyed a successful Broadway career.

How Everything Worked Out

In an October interview with People, Guarini discussed his time on “American Idol.” “It was this beautifully human experience. And everything that you saw on the TV was so legitimate,” he said. “I was so happy for Kelly Clarkson.”

He added, “I knew that the right thing was for Kelly to take the crown. And she’s since proven that that was the right thing. Yet at the same time, I’m a human being. I want to win. I want to have my moment in the sun. And I’m very proud to say that in the past 25 years, I’ve had multiple moments in the sun. So I think everything worked out the way it was supposed to.”