Clay Aiken Shares Unseen Throwback Photos From His Childhood as He Discusses Love for Christmas

Beloved “American Idol” Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken is already getting into the festive spirit, and on Friday, November 6, the musician posted several unseen childhood photos to celebrate Christmas.

Clay Aiken Shares Unseen Childhood Photos From Christmas

Aiken shared three adorable Christmas-themed photos from his childhood on Instagram. In the first picture, he is sitting on Santa’s lap. In the second, he is dressed in red and white, wearing a Santa hat while riding a little wooden horse; in the third, he is standing in front of a Christmas tree. The photos are adorable, and in the caption, Aiken shared that he has always loved the holiday season.

“Fun fact, I came right out of the womb singing Christmas carols. What can I say, I’ve always been very BIG on the Christmas spirit!” he wrote. Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts, with many agreeing it is their favorite time of the year. “I love your Christmas music!” a comment reads. “And this is why your version of Mary Did You Know is the best one out there!!!” another person shared.

A third comment reads, “Clay your Christmas album is on repeat during the holidays and I often listen to it at other times as well … no matter how many times I’ve heard it, I still cry when Mary Did You Know comes on. One of the best Christmas albums ever!! Love that you’re making music again, your voice is still amazing.”

A fourth fan added, “So adorable! You are indeed Mr Christmas!”

Clay Aiken’s Memorable Christmas Present

Getty Clay Aiken attends the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in 2004

Aiken memorably released the 2024 album, “Christmas Bells Are Ringing,” much to the delight of his fans. In a 2024 interview with People, he reflected on Christmas as a young child and how it was about so much more than presents. He also learned an important lesson.

“When I was about 11 or 12, my mom gave me a model space shuttle. I opened it up and I said, ‘Wait a second, mom, you gave me the same thing last year.’ And she said, ‘No, I gave you that last year, that very one last year,’” Aiken said. “I had apparently opened it up the previous year, put it in my closet and never touched it again. So that following Christmas, she went in, took it out and rewrapped it and gave it to me again.”

Aiken said his mother’s actions taught him to be appreciative. “It’s definitely the most memorable gift. I’m sure I put that space shuttle together right away, but I also remembered that lesson, and will remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

Aiken has brought joy to his fans with his music and made a comeback with a new studio album, “Rewind,” in 2026. Before that, his last album was his Christmas album, released in 2024, which was long-awaited; before that was “Steadfast” in 2012. The musician stepped away from the spotlight to focus on fatherhood and raising his son, Parker.