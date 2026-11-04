Queen Drummer Reveals Adam Lambert Is Now On a ‘Different Path’ Than Iconic Rock Band

After landing in the runner-up spot in the sixth season of “American Idol,” Adam Lambert became one of the “Idol” contestants who didn’t win but became famous anyway.

In addition to embarking on a highly successful solo career, Lambert has also stepped in for the late Freddie Mercury as new frontman of iconic British band Queen, with this new iteration known as Queen + Adam Lambert.

‘On a Different Path’

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That partnership has been wildly successful, with Lambert and Queen hitting the road for multiple tours over the years.

One thing that fans shouldn’t expect, however, is any new Queen music featuring Lambert on vocals.

During a recent conversation with Classic Rock, longtime Queen drummer Roger Taylor opened up about this unique musical partnership. According to Taylor, Lambert is “on a slightly different path” than the rest of the band at the moment.

The Door Remains Open

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Does this mean the end for Queen + Adam Lambert?

“I wouldn’t close the door, no,” he said.

“We were with him for 10 years, out touring with Adam. It was very, very successful and very satisfying. I really enjoyed working with him. He’s a very unselfish performer, and boy can he sing. He’s got the most amazing natural gift. And he never tried to be Freddie,” Taylor observed.

He also revealed that he, Lambert and Queen guitarist Brian May went into the studio to record some new music — but admits it will likely never see the light of day.

“We never really finished anything with Adam, which is to my regret, because I am a huge admirer of his voice,” Taylor explained.

“I think we could have done good stuff, but he’s doing lots of other things, and it didn’t really work out in the end,” he added.

A Life-Changing Decade with Queen

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In a July 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lambert reflected on his decade-long journey with Queen.

Asked how the experience had changed his life, Lambert replied, “I think the more interesting question would be, how did it not change my life? It was such a massive career get. Not only did it give me a lot of credibility within the industry, it kind of proved a point.”

Reflecting on becoming Queen’s frontman, Lambert admitted it had been a pleasure for him on multiple levels.

“It was a home that was a real good fit for me — their catalog really suits my strengths as a performer,” he said.

“I learned a lot from Brian May and Roger Taylor. They’re incredible,” he added. “We spent over 10 years touring, so it really became a big extended family. And getting to honor Freddie Mercury — somebody I really look up to as a performer, as a writer and, from what we know about him, as a human being — I loved the opportunity to celebrate him.”

While fans of the band were initially dubious, Lambert quickly won them over.

There were some fans in the beginning that were resistant, which is natural, and I kind of expected that,” he observed.

“Look, this is hallowed ground — you can’t replace the guy. There were going to be people who were protective and territorial. But in a way, it fueled me to work harder. It gave me the hill to climb. Luckily, I had Brian and Roger being very supportive, saying to me from day one, ‘You don’t need to mimic what Freddie did on the recording. You can find your own way.’ That was all I needed to hear.”





