Jennifer Lopez, 57, Flaunts Her Ageless Figure in Barely-There Halloween Costume (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Lopez gave fans another look at her daring Halloween costume, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her “Barbarella”-inspired shoot.

The multi-hyphenated star, who judged “American Idol” for five seasons between 2011 and 2016, recreated the look made famous by Jane Fonda in the 1968 science fiction film “Barbarella.” She posed in a series of daring outfits, including a sheer black ensemble and a metallic costume.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Revealing Behind-the-Scenes Photos

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Lopez, 57, shared the pictures on Instagram on Monday, November 2, with the caption, “Barbarella BTS 🚀,” offering a closer look at the elaborate Halloween tribute.

The “On the Floor” singer shared four Polaroid-style photos from her Halloween shoot, offering a closer look at the daring costumes inspired by the 1968 film “Barbarella.”

In one shot, Lopez poses with her bare back to the camera, looking over her shoulder as her blonde curls fall around her face. Another shows her in a revealing black ensemble with torn detailing, a metallic top and a short silver skirt.

The singer also recreates a scene from the film alongside a shirtless man wearing large black wings. Lopez wears a plunging white bodysuit with black accents as she poses beside him.

The final photo captures the former “American Idol” judge reclining with her legs raised, showing off black tights and metallic knee-high boots.

The new pictures give fans a closer look at the costumes and styling behind Lopez’s Halloween tribute to Jane Fonda’s iconic character.

Jennifer Lopez Recreates Jane Fonda’s ‘Barbarella’ Look

The Halloween costumes were inspired by Jane Fonda, who played the title character in the 1968 science fiction film “Barbarella.”

Jane, 88, portrayed a space traveler whose adventures became closely associated with the movie’s striking futuristic costumes.

Jennifer first unveiled her transformation on Sunday, November 1, and explained that the costume was also a tribute to her former co-star.

“BARBARELLA…I dressed up as my Monster-in-Law for Halloween…the original SPACE ANGEL 😇 Love you @janefonda,” she wrote on Instagram.

The reference was a nod to the actresses’ 2005 comedy “Monster-in-Law,” in which they played a prospective daughter-in-law and mother-in-law who repeatedly clash.

The two Hollywood stars also appeared together in Jennifer’s 2024 musical film “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.”

Fans React to Jennifer Lopez’s Daring Photos

The new pictures quickly drew enthusiastic reactions from fans and members of Jennifer’s creative team.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton commented, “That’s hot 🔥”

Another commenter praised the attention to detail, writing, “THIS IS ART. THE RECREATION IS EVERYTHING 😍💗”

One fan even suggested Jennifer should take on the character in a movie.

“You look incredible! I would love to see you play this character on film,” the person wrote.

The Story Behind Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Barbarella’ Halloween Costume

Jennifer’s Halloween tribute went beyond a hairstyle change.

Her original Instagram post featured several costumes inspired by Fonda’s character, including a white bodysuit with matching boots and a distressed black ensemble with metallic accessories.

The photos also recreated the movie’s winged character Pygar, originally played by John Phillip Law.

Jennifer credited Holden Maples with portraying Pygar in her Halloween shoot.

The singer also acknowledged photographers Steven Simione and Daniele Iachella, videographer Sampson Clark, hairstylist Chris Appleton, and stylist Rob Zangardi, among other collaborators.