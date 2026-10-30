Jennifer Hudson Wows Fans in ‘Favorite Costume I’ve Ever Worn’ For Halloween

Jennifer Hudson‘s talk show set was transformed into an “enchanted forest” on October 30, 2026, for the “American Idol” alum’s Halloween-themed episode. She emerged as a dazzling blue-and-purple butterfly with giant wings, which required some clever maneuvering as she delivered an inspiring monologue to her audience.

“I’m having fun with my wings,” Hudson said as she sat on the set, talking to her audience, which was filled with fans dressed in their own clever Halloween costumes. “I think this is my favorite costume I’ve ever worn, guys. Don’t you love it? It represents the beauty of life.”

Later in the show, she welcomed powerhouse singer Janelle Monáe, who was unrecognizable as “Phish Boy,” a creature character she developed for her annual Wonderween celebration, held in L.A. on October 29. Both women had the talk show audience spellbound.

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Why Butterflies Are Her Favorite Creatures in Pep Talk for Her Audience

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Hudson used her costume choice as a good reason to give the crowd a pep talk during the opening minutes of The Jennifer Hudson Show, noting that she thinks a butterfly is “the most beautiful creature to me and I love it so much.”

“It brings me so much joy when I see one,” she continued. “It’s like a sign to me that the day is going to be okay. It’s going to be a good day, right? That’s what it represents. And what I love most about the butterfly is what it represents: transformation. Transformation is good!”

Reflecting on the metamorphosis of caterpillars to butterflies, Hudson said that she loves how they become something “completely different” than they were before going through that process. She added, “Transformation doesn’t happen overnight, though. But I think that’s the most beautiful reminder that it gives us. You know, just because we can’t see the growth doesn’t mean it’s not happening. … You’ve got to trust the process and give yourself grace and allow yourself time to become who you are meant to be, because the butterfly took time. And look how beautiful the butterfly turned out!”

Hudson, an EGOT winner who’s now hosting the fifth season of her eponymous talk show, told her audience, “You know, it took me a long time to learn how to trust the process because I am 45 and I am still learning to grow … and learning how to just be patient with life.”

Janelle Monáe Performs Moving Number for Audience Mime at Jennifer Hudson’s Show

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For Monáe’s 2026 Wondaween, held on October 29, guests were invited to dress up as their best “circus-inspired freakshow attraction,” according to Vogue, whom she told, “I’m always asking myself, ‘What haven’t I done yet?’ ‘What new world can be imagined and built?’ I love the idea of bringing a creature into the world that people might not know what to make of at first.”

Of the new “Phish Boy” character, she said, “They are a hybrid of a human and a fish, and I imagined them as someone you might encounter at a carnival or circus. I love that space where something can be beautiful, strange, and a little unsettling all at once.”

At one point in her appearance, she sang a gorgeous a capella version of “Smile” to a sad mime sitting in the crowd, tears in his eyes as she sang, and the entire audience was absolutely spellbound.

Hudson has dressed up for Halloween on each season of her show, starting in 2022, when she emulated Whoopi Goldberg’s 1992 “Sister Act” character, Sister Mary Clarence. In 2023, Hudson dressed up as rap icon Missy Elliott, complete with her balloon outfit from the 1997 music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

The next year, Hudson appeared as one of her idols, Whitney Houston, dressed in a “Queen of the Night” metallic bustier and silver beaded headpiece, like Houston did in “The Bodyguard.” In 2025, her costume was a ’70s disco diva ready for a “Soul Train”-inspired dance party.